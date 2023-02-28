Student Health Reimagined at 2023 SBHIP Event

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagining care for students in the Inland Empire is an all-hands-on-deck effort as reaffirmed at the Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program (SBHIP) event held Feb. 27 at Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) headquarters.

IEHP, Molina Healthcare of California, Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health, San Bernardino Department of Behavioral Health, the Offices of Education in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, local school districts and charter schools gathered to acknowledge their collaboration and planning efforts over the last year.

These efforts are in response to the California Department of Health Care Services' (DHCS) goal to expand prevention and early intervention behavioral health services in and around schools. The initiative provides financial incentives to partnering school districts and charter schools.

To move beyond planning and gear up for the implementation phase of the initiative, the group shared experiences and insight and raised awareness about their plans. Event speakers included Dr. Amy Young-Snodgrass, chief of the division of forensic pediatrics at LLU Children's Hospital, Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Office of Education superintendent, Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Office of Education superintendent, Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer, Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California and others.

"Molina Healthcare of California is committed to improving access to behavioral health care services in our local schools," said Totten. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with organizations that share in this mission as we move forward to implement innovative solutions addressing this critical issue."

The initiative's implementation phase will include key interventions that focus on behavioral health wellness programs, care teams, expansion of the behavioral health workforce, substance use disorders and culturally appropriate and targeted populations. In addition, IEHP will be supporting SBHIP interventions through their Health Plan Navigators, stationed on local school campuses.

"The relationships, processes and infrastructure we build together will redefine how we care for our children, and have a positive impact for generations to come," said Amrita Rai, IEHP's clinical director of community behavioral health. "Having the opportunity to reimagine our systems of care takes intention and it takes work. I'm so thankful for organizations that share that vision and are willing to make that future a reality."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 Providers and more than 3,000 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org .

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years. The Company serves members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina's service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County and Imperial counties. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 155), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.3 million members as of December 31, 2022, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare of California, visit MolinaHealthcare.com .

