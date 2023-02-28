WOW! Reaches Key Market Expansion Milestones in South Carolina and Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has gained great momentum toward meeting its Greenfield expansion goals by leasing a facility in its Greenville County, South Carolina market and welcoming WOW! veteran Dominick Silvio into the role of director of operations. Additionally, in Seminole County, Florida, further construction is in progress in Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry and Forest City. Each of these milestones is part of the company's ongoing market expansion to bring its reliable, state-of-the-art all-IP fiber network to 400,000 homes passed in new service areas by 2027.

Dominick Silvio named director of operations for Greenville, South Carolina region

Dominick Silvio is returning to WOW! as regional director of operations in Greenville County. Dominick previously spent more than 18 years with WOW!, most recently in 2021, supporting the company's Chicago, Evansville, Huntsville, and Knoxville markets. In this new position, Silvio will play a critical role in overseeing the launch of WOW!'s operations in Greenville County as it prepares to offer its services to new communities.

"I'm thrilled to join the dedicated team at WOW! as the company executes on its Greenfield expansion plans and demonstrates continuous momentum," said Silvio. "We are extremely excited and fortunate to be able to offer residents of Greenville County the opportunity to enjoy our innovative products and quality service, supported by an award-winning customer care team."

In addition to welcoming Dominick Silvio, WOW! has also acquired a new field operations and warehouse facility in Greenville County to support its expansion in the area, beginning with construction in Mauldin, South Carolina. WOW! anticipates its services will become available in parts of Greenville County soon.

Construction continues across Seminole County communities

In Seminole County, construction of WOW!'s high-speed fiber network is progressing rapidly in Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry and Forest City on the heels of WOW! adding its first fiber Internet customers in nearby Altamonte Springs . Residents in these Seminole County communities will soon be able to subscribe to WOW! fiber services, which include symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. Subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of products, WOW! will also offer WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses .

"Since announcing our first three Greenfield markets just last year, we're pleased to report that we've made significant progress towards bringing WOW!'s fast and reliable services to our Central Florida and Greenville County communities," said Robert DiNardo, corporate SVP of market expansion at WOW!. "We'd also like to extend a warm welcome to Dominick Silvio as he rejoins the WOW! team to lead our Greenville County operations. Together we look forward to providing the best options and clear value to residents and businesses as a trusted community partner."

To learn more about WOW!, and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

