NAPCO Offering 3-Day Kitchen & Bath Refinishing Training Class for New Entrepreneurs

Industry-leading kitchen and bath refinishing supplier and training company offers the only all-inclusive training and business starter package available in the refinishing industry.

SKOKIE, Ill., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Polymer Company, Ltd, better known as NAPCO, a leader in bathroom and kitchen refinishing products and training, is offering an all-inclusive 3-Day Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training Package that allows entrepreneurs to get their refinishing business started from the ground up.

NAPCO is the only company in the refinishing industry to offer an all-inclusive training and business starter package. Unlike similar refinishing classes and programs offered, NAPCO provides all the training, equipment, and product that entrepreneurs need to get started and get their business off the ground.

Trainees learn professional techniques for spraying tubs, tile, sinks, countertops, and cabinets from NAPCO-certified instructors—and all top-of-the-line equipment and innovative products are included in the class cost. With over 40 essential items to help trainees get started on their career as a professional refinisher, entrepreneurs are set up for success even after training ends.

As a leader in the kitchen and bath refinishing industry, NAPCO offers ongoing business and marketing support with expertise in business management, sales, and marketing. NAPCO also offers free, live virtual technical support, the first and only in the industry available to all NAPCO customers.

"It has always been our mission to help entrepreneurs learn, grow, and thrive in the refinishing industry," said Sara Laamiri, Marketing Manager at NAPCO. "Our national community of successful refinishing entrepreneurs, highly experienced trainers, industry-leading products, and hands-on training and practice are the cornerstones of our training program's success."

NAPCO offers industry-leading training opportunities for both beginners and experienced professionals that feature hands-on learning, ongoing marketing and technical support, and a loyalty program to ensure their partners receive the maximum discount off already competitive prices.

For more information about NAPCO's training package and available dates, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com/training/three-day-training-class-details/.

About NAPCO

Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered just outside of Chicago, in Skokie, IL and services all 50 states and 5 foreign countries. If you are interested in becoming a refinisher or refinishing your tub, tile, or countertop instead of replacing, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com today.

