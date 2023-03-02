Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present and Host Booth at TRI-CON in San Diego, CA, March 6-8

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the 30th Molecular and Precision Med TRI-CON ("TRI-CON"), held virtually and in person March 6-8, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

Co-Dx, which is also one of two Premier Sponsors of the event, will also be delivering the Lunch Presentation on Monday, March 6 at 11:55 am, focusing on its upcoming at-home/POCT Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform for which the initiation of clinical evaluations was recently announced. The Company has recently made key additions to its Marketing team in preparation for commercialization of the product, which the Company expects to commence upon receipt of the appropriate regulatory authorizations.

This year, TRI-CON celebrates nearly 3 decades of serving as the leading international meeting place for the diagnostics and precision medicine community, providing in-person networking opportunities for thousands of international thought leaders to discuss the latest research, technologies, innovation and business models across the biotech, healthtech, and medtech industries. To learn more about TRI-CON, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.triconference.com/.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform (not currently for sale and subject to FDA review), are invited to visit Booth 100.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

