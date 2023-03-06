ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2022.

FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 555,812

$ 789,429

(30) %

$ 2,318,875

$ 2,993,206

(23) % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (245,163)

$ (556,667)

(56) %

$ (2,909,618)

$ (569,081)

NM Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 235,205

233,681

1 %

234,840

232,785

1 % Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (1.04)

$ (2.38)

(56) %

$ (12.39)

$ (2.44)

NM Reported Net Loss $ (243,535)

$ (562,062)

(57) %

$ (2,923,105)

$ (613,245)

NM Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 189,529

$ 179,914

5 %

$ 463,858

$ 691,229

(33) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2) 236,500

237,045

— %

236,404

236,665

— % Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)(3) $ 0.80

$ 0.76

5 %

$ 1.96

$ 2.92

(33) % Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) $ 210,102

$ 366,404

(43) %

$ 892,050

$ 1,455,702

(39) %

__________ (1) Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (3) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Refer to note (15) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $556 million in fourth-quarter 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to $789 million in fourth-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Sterile Injectables segment.

Reported loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2022 was $245 million compared to $557 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2022 was $1.04 compared to $2.38 in fourth-quarter 2021. These results were primarily due to lower asset impairment and litigation-related charges and operating expenses, as well as lower interest as a result of the Chapter 11 filing, partially offset by decreased revenues and expenses related to the Chapter 11 reorganization process.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2022 was $190 million compared to $180 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2022 was $0.80 compared to $0.76 in fourth-quarter 2021. These results were primarily driven by lower interest and operating expenses, which were partially offset by decreased revenues.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $224 million, a decrease of 2% compared to $228 million during fourth-quarter 2021.

Specialty Products revenues increased 1% to $162 million in fourth-quarter 2022 compared to $161 million in fourth-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® decreasing 5% to $114 million compared to $120 million in fourth-quarter 2021. XIAFLEX® fourth-quarter 2022 revenues were unfavorably impacted by continued challenging market conditions for specialty product office-based elective procedures and the ongoing impact from the third-quarter disruption experienced by our third-party specialty pharmacy provider, which improved during fourth-quarter 2022. Established Products revenues decreased 9% to $61 million in fourth-quarter 2022 compared to $67 million in fourth-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $108 million, a decrease of 66% compared to $319 million during fourth-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition and lower overall market volumes as COVID-19-related hospitalizations decline.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $205 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $218 million during fourth-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on certain generic products, partially offset by revenues from varenicline tablets, the first generic version of Chantix® which launched during third-quarter 2021.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $20 million, a decrease of 19% compared to $24 million during fourth-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures and the expiration of a product agreement.

CASH, CASH FLOW AND OTHER UPDATES

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion in unrestricted cash. Fourth-quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $110 million compared to approximately $50 million used in operating activities during fourth-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in net working capital as well as reductions in cash interest and litigation related payments, which were partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA.

Additionally, during fourth-quarter 2022, the Company announced that it will cease the production and sale of Endo Aesthetics' Qwo® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) in light of market concerns about the extent and variability of bruising following initial treatment as well as the potential for prolonged skin discoloration.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Growth

Year Ended December 31,

Percent

Growth

2022

2021



2022

2021

Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 114,304

$ 120,078

(5) %

$ 438,680

$ 432,344

1 % SUPPRELIN® LA 28,159

28,709

(2) %

113,011

114,374

(1) % Other Specialty (1) 19,986

12,025

66 %

70,009

86,432

(19) % Total Specialty Products $ 162,449

$ 160,812

1 %

$ 621,700

$ 633,150

(2) % Established Products:





















PERCOCET® $ 26,460

$ 25,093

5 %

$ 103,943

$ 103,788

— % TESTOPEL® 10,396

11,322

(8) %

38,727

43,636

(11) % Other Established (2) 24,523

30,738

(20) %

86,772

113,043

(23) % Total Established Products $ 61,379

$ 67,153

(9) %

$ 229,442

$ 260,467

(12) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 223,828

$ 227,965

(2) %

$ 851,142

$ 893,617

(5) % Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT® $ 28,479

$ 224,971

(87) %

$ 253,696

$ 901,735

(72) % ADRENALIN® 28,790

36,494

(21) %

114,304

124,630

(8) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 50,472

57,634

(12) %

221,633

239,732

(8) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 107,741

$ 319,099

(66) %

$ 589,633

$ 1,266,097

(53) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 204,701

$ 218,135

(6) %

$ 795,457

$ 740,586

7 % Total International Pharmaceuticals (6) $ 19,542

$ 24,230

(19) %

$ 82,643

$ 92,906

(11) % Total revenues, net $ 555,812

$ 789,429

(30) %

$ 2,318,875

$ 2,993,206

(23) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and QWO®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the year ended December 31, 2022 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2022 or 2021. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include APLISOL®, ertapenem for injection and others. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, varenicline tablets (Endo's generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 16% and 13%, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, varenicline tablets made up 7% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through Endo's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 555,812

$ 789,429

$ 2,318,875

$ 2,993,206 COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 294,266

311,223

1,092,499

1,221,064 Selling, general and administrative 176,957

250,103

777,169

861,760 Research and development 30,230

38,416

128,033

123,440 Acquired in-process research and development —

20,120

68,700

25,120 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 33,984

226,168

478,722

345,495 Asset impairment charges 191,530

364,584

2,142,746

414,977 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 1,359

(2,022)

408

(8,379) Interest expense, net 290

143,501

349,776

562,353 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

13,753 Reorganization items, net 78,766

—

202,978

— Other income, net (11,907)

(15,103)

(34,054)

(19,774) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (239,663)

$ (547,561)

$ (2,888,102)

$ (546,603) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,500

9,106

21,516

22,478 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (245,163)

$ (556,667)

$ (2,909,618)

$ (569,081) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 1,628

(5,395)

(13,487)

(44,164) NET LOSS $ (243,535)

$ (562,062)

$ (2,923,105)

$ (613,245) NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (1.04)

$ (2.38)

$ (12.39)

$ (2.44) Discontinued operations —

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.19) Basic $ (1.04)

$ (2.41)

$ (12.45)

$ (2.63) NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (1.04)

$ (2.38)

$ (12.39)

$ (2.44) Discontinued operations —

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.19) Diluted $ (1.04)

$ (2.41)

$ (12.45)

$ (2.63) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 235,205

233,681

234,840

232,785 Diluted 235,205

233,681

234,840

232,785

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,018,883

$ 1,507,196 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 145,358

124,114 Accounts receivable 493,988

592,019 Inventories, net 274,499

283,552 Other current assets 144,040

207,705 Total current assets $ 2,076,768

$ 2,714,586 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,681,169

6,052,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,757,937

$ 8,767,415 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 687,183

$ 1,417,892 Other current liabilities 2,444

212,070 Total current liabilities $ 689,627

$ 1,629,962 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET —

8,048,980 OTHER LIABILITIES 61,700

332,459 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 9,168,782

— SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (4,162,172)

(1,243,986) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 5,757,937

$ 8,767,415

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (2,923,105)

$ (613,245) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 391,629

457,098 Asset impairment charges 2,142,746

414,977 Non-cash reorganization items, net 89,197

— Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 568,726

152,220 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 269,193

$ 411,050 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (99,722)

$ (77,929) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (90,320)

(5,000) Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 41,400

30,283 Other 15,495

(6,898) Net cash used in investing activities $ (133,147)

$ (59,544) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) $ (509,513)

$ (78,745) Other (4,360)

(26,736) Net cash used in financing activities $ (513,873)

$ (105,481) Effect of foreign exchange rate (4,242)

285 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (382,069)

$ 246,310 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,631,310

1,385,000 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,249,241

$ 1,631,310

__________ (a) Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings, which are currently being accounted for as a reduction of the carrying amount of the related debt instruments and presented as financing cash outflows. Some or all of the adequate protection payments may later be recharacterized as interest expense and/or as operating cash outflows depending upon certain developments in the Chapter 11 proceedings, which could result in increases in interest expense and/or decreases in operating cash flows in future periods that may be material.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both Endo's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of Endo's operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (15) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (243,535)

$ (562,062)

$ (2,923,105)

$ (613,245) Income tax expense 5,500

9,106

21,516

22,478 Interest expense, net 290

143,501

349,776

562,353 Depreciation and amortization (1) 89,342

104,254

387,856

432,380 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (148,403)

$ (305,201)

$ (2,163,957)

$ 403,966 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 59,356

32,280

198,381

90,912 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 33,984

226,168

478,722

345,495 Certain legal costs (4) 434

53,187

31,756

136,148 Asset impairment charges (5) 191,530

364,584

2,142,746

414,977 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

—

—

414 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) 1,359

(2,022)

408

(8,793) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

—

—

13,753 Share-based compensation (1) 4,124

6,990

17,145

29,227 Other income, net (9) (11,907)

(15,103)

(34,054)

(19,774) Reorganization items, net (10) 78,766

—

202,978

— Other (11) 2,487

126

4,438

5,213 Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) (1,628)

5,395

13,487

44,164 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (15) $ 210,102

$ 366,404

$ 892,050

$ 1,455,702

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (245,163)

$ (556,667)

$ (2,909,618)

$ (569,081) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (13) 75,467

91,806

337,311

372,907 Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,

cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) 59,356

32,280

198,381

90,912 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) 33,984

226,168

478,722

345,495 Certain legal costs (4) 434

53,187

31,756

136,148 Asset impairment charges (5) 191,530

364,584

2,142,746

414,977 Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

—

—

414 Fair value of contingent consideration (7) 1,359

(2,022)

408

(8,793) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

—

—

13,753 Reorganization items, net (10) 78,766

—

202,978

— Other (11) (10,022)

(15,200)

(32,980)

(14,539) Tax adjustments (14) 3,818

(14,222)

14,154

(90,964) Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (15) $ 189,529

$ 179,914

$ 463,858

$ 691,229

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (16) Reported (GAAP) $ 555,812

$ 294,266

$ 261,546

47.1 %

$ 434,060

78.1 %

$ (172,514)

(31.0) %

$ 67,149

$ (239,663)

$ 5,500

(2.3) %

$ (245,163)

$ 1,628

$ (243,535)

$ (1.04) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (13) —

(75,467)

75,467





—





75,467





—

75,467

—





75,467

—

75,467



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(38,153)

38,153





(21,203)





59,356





—

59,356

—





59,356

—

59,356



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(33,984)





33,984





—

33,984

—





33,984

—

33,984



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(434)





434





—

434

—





434

—

434



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(191,530)





191,530





—

191,530

—





191,530

—

191,530



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) —

—

—





(1,359)





1,359





—

1,359

—





1,359

—

1,359



Reorganization items, net (10) —

—

—





—





—





(78,766)

78,766

—





78,766

—

78,766



Other (11) —

(125)

125





(2,355)





2,480





12,502

(10,022)

—





(10,022)

—

(10,022)



Tax adjustments (14) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(3,818)





3,818

—

3,818



Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

(1,628)

(1,628)



After considering items (non-GAAP) (15) $ 555,812

$ 180,521

$ 375,291

67.5 %

$ 183,195

33.0 %

$ 192,096

34.6 %

$ 885

$ 191,211

$ 1,682

0.9 %

$ 189,529

$ —

$ 189,529

$ 0.80



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (16) Reported (GAAP) $ 789,429

$ 311,223

$ 478,206

60.6 %

$ 897,369

113.7 %

$ (419,163)

(53.1) %

$ 128,398

$ (547,561)

$ 9,106

(1.7) %

$ (556,667)

$ (5,395)

$ (562,062)

$ (2.38) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (13) —

(91,806)

91,806





—





91,806





—

91,806

—





91,806

—

91,806



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

949

(949)





(33,229)





32,280





—

32,280

—





32,280

—

32,280



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(226,168)





226,168





—

226,168

—





226,168

—

226,168



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(53,187)





53,187





—

53,187

—





53,187

—

53,187



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(364,584)





364,584





—

364,584

—





364,584

—

364,584



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) —

—

—





2,022





(2,022)





—

(2,022)

—





(2,022)

—

(2,022)



Other (11) —

(125)

125





—





125





15,325

(15,200)

—





(15,200)

—

(15,200)



Tax adjustments (14) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

14,222





(14,222)

—

(14,222)



Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

5,395

5,395



After considering items (non-GAAP) (15) $ 789,429

$ 220,241

$ 569,188

72.1 %

$ 222,223

28.1 %

$ 346,965

44.0 %

$ 143,723

$ 203,242

$ 23,328

11.5 %

$ 179,914

$ —

$ 179,914

$ 0.76



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (16) Reported (GAAP) $ 2,318,875

$ 1,092,499

$ 1,226,376

52.9 %

$ 3,595,778

155.1 %

$(2,369,402)

(102.2) %

$ 518,700

$(2,888,102)

$ 21,516

(0.7) %

$(2,909,618)

$ (13,487)

$(2,923,105)

$ (12.39) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (13) —

(337,311)

337,311





—





337,311





—

337,311

—





337,311

—

337,311



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(61,806)

61,806





(136,575)





198,381





—

198,381

—





198,381

—

198,381



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(478,722)





478,722





—

478,722

—





478,722

—

478,722



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(31,756)





31,756





—

31,756

—





31,756

—

31,756



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(2,142,746)





2,142,746





—

2,142,746

—





2,142,746

—

2,142,746



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) —

—

—





(408)





408





—

408

—





408

—

408



Reorganization items, net (10) —

—

—





—





—





(202,978)

202,978

—





202,978

—

202,978



Other (11) —

(500)

500





(3,925)





4,425





37,405

(32,980)

—





(32,980)

—

(32,980)



Tax adjustments (14) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

(14,154)





14,154

—

14,154



Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

13,487

13,487



After considering items (non-GAAP) (15) $ 2,318,875

$ 692,882

$ 1,625,993

70.1 %

$ 801,646

34.6 %

$ 824,347

35.5 %

$ 353,127

$ 471,220

$ 7,362

1.6 %

$ 463,858

$ —

$ 463,858

$ 1.96



Year Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted net (loss) income per share from continuing operations (16) Reported (GAAP) $ 2,993,206

$ 1,221,064

$ 1,772,142

59.2 %

$ 1,762,413

58.9 %

$ 9,729

0.3 %

$ 556,332

$ (546,603)

$ 22,478

(4.1) %

$ (569,081)

$ (44,164)

$ (613,245)

$ (2.44) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (13) —

(372,907)

372,907





—





372,907





—

372,907

—





372,907

—

372,907



Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2) —

(9,058)

9,058





(81,854)





90,912





—

90,912

—





90,912

—

90,912



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3) —

—

—





(345,495)





345,495





—

345,495

—





345,495

—

345,495



Certain legal costs (4) —

—

—





(136,148)





136,148





—

136,148

—





136,148

—

136,148



Asset impairment charges (5) —

—

—





(414,977)





414,977





—

414,977

—





414,977

—

414,977



Acquisition-related and integration costs (6) —

—

—





(414)





414





—

414

—





414

—

414



Fair value of contingent consideration (7) —

—

—





8,793





(8,793)





—

(8,793)

—





(8,793)

—

(8,793)



Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) —

—

—





—





—





(13,753)

13,753

—





13,753

—

13,753



Other (11) —

(1,301)

1,301





(3,909)





5,210





19,749

(14,539)

—





(14,539)

—

(14,539)



Tax adjustments (14) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

90,964





(90,964)

—

(90,964)



Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

44,164

44,164



After considering items (non-GAAP) (15) $ 2,993,206

$ 837,798

$ 2,155,408

72.0 %

$ 788,409

26.3 %

$ 1,366,999

45.7 %

$ 562,328

$ 804,671

$ 113,442

14.1 %

$ 691,229

$ —

$ 691,229

$ 2.92

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives.



(2) Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):











Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 5,802

$ 21,642

$ (3,119)

$ 13,100 Accelerated depreciation —

—

1,715

672 Inventory adjustments 32,351

116

455

— Other, including strategic review initiatives —

(555)

—

19,457 Total $ 38,153

$ 21,203

$ (949)

$ 33,229



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ 18,301

$ 67,277

$ (16,946)

$ 25,760 Accelerated depreciation 2,164

1,660

19,037

5,680 Inventory adjustments 33,785

2,577

6,967

— Other, including strategic review initiatives 7,556

65,061

—

50,414 Total $ 61,806

$ 136,575

$ 9,058

$ 81,854







The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives.



(3) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.



(4) To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses. The amount during the year ended December 31, 2022 reflects the recovery of certain previously-incurred opioid-related legal expenses.



(5) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):











Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Goodwill impairment charges $ —

$ 363,000

$ 1,845,000

$ 363,000 Other intangible asset impairment charges 185,548

—

288,701

7,811 Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 5,982

1,584

9,045

2,011 Disposal group impairment charges —

—

—

42,155 Total $ 191,530

$ 364,584

$ 2,142,746

$ 414,977









(6) To exclude integration costs.



(7) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.



(8) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions.



(9) To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(10) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations.



(11) The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):











Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses Foreign currency impact related to the

re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ —

$ —

$ 1,786

$ —

$ —

$ 331 Gain on sale of business and other assets —

—

(14,288)

—

—

(5,085) Other miscellaneous 125

2,355

—

125

—

(10,571) Total $ 125

$ 2,355

$ (12,502)

$ 125

$ —

$ (15,325)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses

Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

non-operating

expenses Foreign currency impact related to the

re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ —

$ —

$ (5,328)

$ —

$ —

$ 797 Gain on sale of business and other assets —

—

(26,508)

—

—

(5,085) Debt modification costs —

—

—

—

3,879

— Other miscellaneous 500

3,925

(5,569)

1,301

30

(15,461) Total $ 500

$ 3,925

$ (37,405)

$ 1,301

$ 3,909

$ (19,749)



The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns.



(12) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(13) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.



(14) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(15) Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in thousands):











Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Acquired in-process research and development charges $ —

$ 20,120

$ 68,700

$ 25,120





(16) Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP 235,205

233,681

234,840

232,785 Non-GAAP Adjusted 236,500

237,045

236,404

236,665

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to financial guidance, the restructuring support agreement and the sale transaction, the Chapter 11 proceedings and recognition proceedings, and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this communication reflect the Company's current views as of the date of this communication about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the Company's liquidity, financial performance, cash position and operations; the Company's strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on the Company's businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to confirm a sale of the Company's businesses under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of the Company's businesses; the unpredictability of the Company's financial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of the Company's indebtedness and its trade creditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to conduct business as usual; the Company's ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from the Company; the Company's ability to continue to pay employees, suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs during Chapter 11 proceedings; adverse litigation; the risk that the Company's Chapter 11 Cases may be converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's ability to secure operating capital; the Company's ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plan to pursue, evaluate and close an asset sale of the Company's businesses pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the impact of competition, including competition with VASOSTRICT® and varenicline tablets; Endo's ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; Endo's ability to adjust to changing market conditions; Endo's ability to attract and retain key personnel; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for Endo's intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; Endo's ability to integrate any newly acquired products into Endo's portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for Endo's products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; Endo's ability to advance its strategic priorities, develop its product pipeline and continue to develop the market for XIAFLEX® and other branded and unbranded products; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, inflation, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, the impact of and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.

