The Kinetix Group and The Consortium for Southeast Healthcare Quality Form Partnership to Launch Heart Health Leaders Network

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and The Consortium for Southeast Healthcare Quality (COSEHQ) announced a new partnership to build a cardiovascular centers of excellence network, the Heart Health Leaders Network.

The partnership leverages over 20 years of collaboration focused on improving cardiovascular and chronic disease health outcomes, most notably under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Transforming Clinical Practices initiative (TCPI). Through the initiative, the organizations advanced care transformation with 4,700 providers across the southeastern U.S.

The network will employ TKG's expertise in implementation science and care transformation along with COSEHQ's longstanding success in data-driven quality improvement with the intent to facilitate best practice sharing and industry-supported partnerships to accelerate the adoption of appropriate, guideline-driven care.

"TKG and COSEHQ are longtime allies in efforts to improve chronic care quality. With this new network, we can cultivate partnerships across the industry to generate real-world insight, consensus and evidence-based solutions that meaningfully impact care for patients with cardiovascular and cardiorenal metabolic conditions," said John Strapp, co-founder and chairman of TKG.

"This partnership celebrates quality improvement, a core pillar of COSEHQ's approach to clinical transformation," said Debra Simmons, executive director at COSEHQ. "We look forward to extending our work with TKG to empower healthcare providers with best practices and models of care that close gaps in equity and improve health outcomes."

To learn more about the Heart Health Leaders Network, please contact Anna Thomas, senior vice president of care delivery, at annat@thekinetixgroup.com or visit here.

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

TKG is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com .

The Consortium for Southeast Healthcare Quality (COSEHQ)

Founded in 1994, COSEHQ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional healthcare corporation representing academia (basic, clinical, and population science), practicing clinicians, and health systems. COSEHQ specializes in research, professional education, and clinical quality improvement through the translation of emerging science and analysis of real-world clinical data in its implementation of best practices to achieve optimal health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.cosehq.org.

