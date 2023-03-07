Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI) Announces Initial Entry Into $50+ Billion US Convention Industry Market

The Company's New Division 'Convention Printing of America' Has Opened 11 New Local Offices In Key US Cities In Last 5 Months

Company's Aggressive Plan Is To Open 39 more Regional US Offices In Next 24 Months

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Print USA, Inc. (OTC: DPUI), is a commercial printing management company, that provides low priced printing services to businesses and individuals, offering online, demand, digital, and offset printing services. It markets brochures/flyers, business cards, calendars, door hangers, envelopes, foam and gator boards, PVC board signs, presentation folders, tradeshow booth displays, large format printing products, and modular and outdoor displays, today announced that over the last 5 months, it has established a new printing division 'Convention Printing of America.'

www.conventionprintingofamerica.com (PRNewswire)

The main corporate office for Convention Printing of America is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the most important US city in the convention industry. Over the last 5 months we have made excellent progress by opening 11 new regional/local offices in other major convention cities throughout America

The 11 new cities that that have opened offices for Convention Printing of America are: 1. Las Vegas, Nevada; 2. Anaheim, California; 3. San Diego, California; 4. Denver, Colorado; 5. Washington D.C.; 6. Atlanta, Georgia; 7. New Orleans, LA; 8. Boston, MA; 9. Philadelphia, PA; 10. Nashville, TN; and 11. Dallas, TX.

Over the next 24 months the Company plans to open another 39 offices in major convention cities which will then give them an office in the top 50 convention cities in America. This will then give the Company the opportunity to expand its on-line advertising for exhibitors attending trade shows nationwide.

The main print products that the Company supplies to companies attending trade-shows are catalogs, brochures, portable displays, banners, pop-up trade show displays, signs and much more.

Ron Miller the president of Discount Print of America Inc. (DPUI) said: "We are very excited about our new division which will focus on supplying exhibitors with top quality print products for their upcoming convention. By having 50 plus new locations in a short period of time I am very confident that his will give our company tremendous growth over the next few years. We plan to be a major supplier of printing materials to exhibitors who attend trade shows in America from all over the world."

He concluded: "We believe that opening all these local offices will fuel an increasing growth of revenues which will result in a projected substantial increases for the Company and its shareholders in this and coming years."

About Discount Print USA, Inc. (DPUI)

Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management tech company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed a division which specializes in convention participants with printing services; Convention Printing of America.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

For additional information please visit main corporate site at www.discountprintusa.com and the new convention printing site www.conventionprintingofamerica.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Investor Relations Contact

Nicholas Nguyen

347-342-8627

nick@discountprintusa.com

