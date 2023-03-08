DICK'S Sporting Goods, NCAA, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports Announce New Partnership, Making DICK'S the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the NCAA

Beginning with the 2023 March Madness® Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, the Partnership Unlocks Fan Experiences, Media Rights and Supports Multiple Major College Championships

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and the NCAA® today announced a corporate partnership making DICK'S the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the NCAA, which includes all 90 of its Men's and Women's Championships. The expansive partnership is the most recent step in a concerted effort by DICK'S Sporting Goods to illustrate the power of sports and the impact they can have.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Proud Partner of the NCAA (PRNewswire)

The partnership tips off with this year's March Madness tournaments, where DICK'S Sporting Goods will activate the sponsorship through media investments, which include courtside signage and exclusive content production, along with access to multiple NCAA championships, reaching millions of fans in-person and from home.

In addition to being the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of all 90 NCAA Men's and Women's Championships, DICK'S will own exclusive category sponsorship rights to select fan events during the Men's and Women's Final Four® Games including:

Kids Zone at Men's Final Four Fan Festival

Women's Final Four Open Practices

Ferris Wheel at Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate

Women's Final Four Mascot University at Tourney Town

As an Official Retail Partner, DICK'S Sporting Goods will receive product category exclusive access to official NCAA licensed merchandise for promotional purposes only available to official NCAA Corporate Champions and Partners. CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports jointly manage and collaborate on the NCAA's Corporate Champions and Partners program. DICK'S will also receive category-exclusive rights to NCAA-owned historical championship footage, which will be used to create custom content.

"We are excited to partner with the NCAA in our pursuit to change lives through sport for athletes and fans alike. And what better time to tip off our partnership than during March Madness. We look forward to activating across both the men's and women's basketball tournaments and more broadly across other championships throughout the year," said Ed Plummer, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods.

"We're thrilled to welcome DICK'S Sporting Goods to the NCAA Corporate Champion and Partner Program," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "DICK'S Sporting Goods and NCAA form a wonderful partnership that will help enhance all 90 Championships. We look forward to working together on our collective goals, which center around supporting student-athletes and their overall achievements."

"We are proud to welcome DICK'S Sporting Goods to our Corporate Champion and Partner Program as we continue to create more opportunities to engage with and reach fans of the NCAA and March Madness," said Jon Diament, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery. "This retail partnership serves as an excellent addition to our CCP program, a program we've continued to grow over the past 20 years, and we look forward to kicking off this year's tournament together."

"We are excited to add DICK'S Sporting Goods to our roster of NCAA Corporate Partners," said Chris Simko, Senior Vice President, CBS Sports Sales and Marketing, Paramount Advertising. "DICK'S has long been admired for celebrating all those who participate in sports, from the weekend warriors to the elite performers, and recognizing just how much it means to the athletes and communities in which they live. As the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of all 90 NCAA Men's and Women's Championships, DICK'S will be able to uniquely enhance the student-athlete and fan experience at each of these events throughout the year."

The partnership tips off during the Men's NCAA Tournament's First Four beginning March 14th. For more information on DICK'S Sporting Goods, visit www.dickssportinggoods.com and for the latest around March Madness and all of the NCAA's 90 championships, visit www.ncaa.com .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.

