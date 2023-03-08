New Army brand redefines 'Be All You Can Be' for a new generation

The modern brand and accompanying campaign highlight the vast possibilities of Army service for today's youth

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Army has introduced a new brand that redefines what it means to "Be All You Can Be" for a new generation. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston made the announcement during a much-anticipated launch event at the National Press Club. The brand and its accompanying campaign spotlight the countless opportunities the Army provides youth to explore their passions, build community and become the best versions of themselves.

"At a time when political, economic and social factors are changing how young Americans view the world, the new Army brand illustrates how service in the Army is grounded in passion and purpose," said Wormuth. "Serving our nation is a calling, and one that is fundamentally hopeful. We want a new generation of Americans to see the Army as a pathway to the lives and careers they want to achieve."

The brand transformation was a multiyear, research-based process designed to reflect today's Army accurately and authentically, while addressing the needs of a new generation. The brand's new look and feel consists of a reengineered five-point star logo (the box has been removed to reflect the limitless possibilities in the Army) coupled with the return of the popular "Be All You Can Be" tagline.

The logo and tagline are part of a full-brand ecosystem that helps tell the Army story visually and verbally, including a new custom font, an expanded color palette, new iconography, photography, motion graphics and more.

"All good brands must evolve to reflect internal and external changes to ensure an accurate depiction of the organization that also meets audience needs," said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing. "We know youth seek purpose, passion, community and connection, but we also know many don't recognize the Army's ability to deliver on those needs. We need a brand that effectively communicates the possibilities of Army service."

"'Be All You Can Be' is a phrase that has inspired many generations of Soldiers, and its promise still rings true today," said McConville. "This is the message for the moment and for the future."

At the center of the brand rollout are two films narrated by Emmy- and Critics' Choice Award nominated actor Jonathan Majors, star of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III." With a focus on the Army's 247 years of achievement, the two films – "Overcoming Obstacles" and "Pushing Tomorrow" – showcase Army service as a driver of possibilities and serve as a bridge between the past and the future to connect with and inspire the American public.

These films and the multifaceted, multichannel campaign bringing them to audiences nationwide will be coupled with a mix of bold, immersive promotional assets across television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, and audio channels. The paid media campaign tips off at the highly anticipated 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament with on-site activations, broadcast showcases and digital campaign extensions. Starting in May, a first-of-its-kind co-branded partnership with NBCUniversal will leverage high-impact programming moments across the entire NBCU ecosystem from hit shows across NBC and Peacock to the critically acclaimed reality programs to popular film franchises to on-the-ground integrations at Universal Parks and Universal Studios and more. Additional partnerships will follow with Complex and IGN.

A second phase of the campaign will be unveiled later this year, allowing "Be All You Can Be" to reveal a deeper, more personal look at the hopes, fears and dreams of today's youth.

For more information on the Army's new brand and the possibilities to "Be All You Can Be," visit GoArmy.com.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

