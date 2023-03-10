Vista Outdoor Participating in March Investor Conferences

ANOKA, Minn., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, will be participating in two investor conferences in March.

The company is participating in the 35th annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on March 13.

And the company is participating in the UBS 12th annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on March 15. Andy Keegan, Vista Outdoor's interim chief financial officer, will join a UBS analyst at the event for a live fireside chat with Q&A at 11 a.m. EDT. To attend the Vista Outdoor session at this conference, please reach out to the firm for more details.

Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on Vista Outdoor's investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

Separation Update

On May 5, 2022, Vista Outdoor announced that the company plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders.

The company is on track to execute the separation in calendar 2023. The Form 10 has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) confidentially.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. That plan is on track to happen in calendar year 2023. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Investor Contact:

Tyler Lindwall

Phone: 612-704-0147

Email: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Media Contact:

Eric Smith

Phone: 720-772-0877

Email: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

