Tech entrepreneur Weili Dai unveils Story Machine, a Pioneering Game Engine Powered by Generative AI to Create Interactive Narrative Experiences, at GDC

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech investor and entrepreneur Weili Dai today announces the launch of her latest venture: Story Machine. Built by leading game development studio Robot Invader, Story Machine is a powerful generative AI-infused 2D game creation platform and engine.

Story Machine empowers creators by building generative AI tools directly into a cross-platform interactive game engine. While the use of generative AI in gaming is in its early days, Story Machine's integration is useful for creators today. Creators can generate AI art directly in Story Machine and use a context-aware UI to create backgrounds, objects, or characters. Story Machine moves beyond simple prompts to enable the creative process: it integrates a range of AI models, and automatically selects the best service to satisfy a creator's request without the creator needing to become a "prompt engineer."

"We're thrilled to finally unveil Story Machine at GDC," said Gregory Love, Chief Operating Officer of Robot Invader. "To develop the next generation of games, creators need more than just a tech stack. They need an engine designed to take advantage of deeply integrated generative AI and make creation simple. A game engine that lets creators iterate on creativity rather than spend time fighting compatibility problems or performance regressions, and removes the need for art or programming skills."

Story Machine, which is opening in private beta today and is ready to be deployed in professional environments, is the newest member of Dai's ecosystem of hardware and software companies, which includes MeetKai, an AI and Metaverse services company. "We believe that the marriage of a game engine and generative AI is a game-changer for developers and creators of all sizes. Story Machine is a commanding new addition to our portfolio of companies that are delivering AI and Metaverse solutions to our Tier-1 global customers both at the software and, with our leadership on the semiconductor side, at the hardware level" says Weili Dai, Robot Invader Executive Chairwomen and MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwomen. "Many companies are experimenting with AI," says MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO James Kaplan, "but most are in the R&D stage. We're excited to partner with Robot Invader to leverage the Story Machine platform that our customers can deploy today to bring generative 2D content to the Metaverse."

