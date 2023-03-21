Car IQ Pay Teams Up With USAC to Launch "The Fab Four" Racing Competition For Female Drivers

SPEEDWAY, Ind. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ Inc., a leader in vehicle payment solutions, is teaming up with USAC to sponsor the "The Fab Four" race competition that celebrates the accomplishments of female drivers in racing. The Fab Four seeks to shine a light on the extensive talent of young female drivers and provide them with a stepping stone to higher success within the racing industry.

The first of its kind, The Fab Four competition will determine the top female drivers within all of circle track racing. Women drivers competing across USAC will have the opportunity to put their rivalries to the test in this cross-series competition. The winning driver will receive a $10,000 cash prize and an invitation to an advanced series test session with premier Porsche Cup team, MDK Motorsports.

Open to any female driver from the NOS Energy National Midget Series, AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series, or USAC National Silver Crown Series, The Fab Four competition begins on April 21, 2023 at the National Midget Series kick off race and runs through November 25, 2023. The top four drivers will be selected based on their average feature finishing positions within their respective series and invited to compete in The Fab Four finals competition beginning on July 11, 2023. The winner of The Fab Four competition will be announced on November 25th at the Turkey Night Grand Prix in Ventura, California, which will be broadcast live on FloSports.

"Our team is proud to be the sponsor of The Fab Four competition that will highlight the accomplishments of many talented female drivers," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. "Our goal is to support these women in reaching the next level of their racing careers. USAC is the largest and most diverse motorsports group in the country and has birthed the success of many USAC national winners such as Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell, Kasey Khane, and more. We look forward to showcasing the skills of these female drivers and helping them achieve similar success."

"We are proud to introduce The Fab Four competition, which provides female drivers with a unique opportunity to showcase their racing skills and earn recognition for their talent and determination," said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of USAC. "USAC is pleased to be collaborating with Car IQ for this competition. We believe that by offering a platform for women to compete and shine, we can inspire future generations of female racers and help create a more equal playing field in the exciting and dynamic racing industry."

About The Fab Four Competition

The Fab Four competition begins with a preliminary qualification period that runs April to June. Each driver will compete in their respective series with results calculated based on their average feature finishing position. These results will determine the top four drivers that will be invited to participate in The Fab Four Finals competition which will run from July to November. In order to be eligible for the competition, drivers must complete a minimum of 5 feature finishes over the course of the season.

The Fab Four competition also invites motorsport enthusiasts to support their favorite athletes through participation in The Fab Four voter sweepstakes. The winner of The Fab Four will be determined by a combination of racing results and fan votes. The racer's 2023 season's average feature finishing result will account for half of their competition standing, with the other half coming from fan votes.

Fans will be able to cast their votes on the USAC website under The Fab Four landing page. Voters will be entered into a sweepstakes with a chance to win an all expenses paid trip to the Turkey Night Grand Prix on November 25 in Ventura, California to watch the final race and meet each of The Fab Four drivers.

About USAC

Since 1956, United States Auto Club (USAC) has proven itself as being the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world. It is the official sanctioning body of many of today's largest racing series including its own suite of circle track series in Sprint, Silver Crown, Midget, Micro and .25 Midget racing (quarter midgets), Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, Pirelli World Challenge, American Rally Association, International Snowmobile Racing, Robby Gordon Stadium Trucks, Radical Racing, Ultra 4 Racing, Formula Race Promotions and Karting. USAC has over 18,000 competitors racing at more than 500 sanctioned events globally.

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ® has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Using Car IQ Pay vehicles can automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management, paid parking, EV charging, and more. Car IQ's payment solution delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants. For more information, visit https://www.gocariq.com

