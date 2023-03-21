Company demonstrates commitment to tribal gaming growth via Class II renditions of award-winning Prosperity Link game, DiamondRS cabinet, Wheel of Fortune slots, and more

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will showcase its vast portfolio of compelling new games, cabinets, systems, and sports betting solutions for tribal gaming customers at the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention ("IGA") from March 27-30 in San Diego, Calif.

IGT unveils new Class II Games and next-generation innovations at 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (PRNewswire)

Under the theme "We've Got Game," the Company will reinforce its commitment to tribal gaming through its performance-tested solutions that help operators modernize their gaming floors, elevate their loyalty programs, and maximize growth opportunities. In addition, IGT will host the fifth annual Spirit of Sovereignty Slot Tournament on the first day of the trade show. Tournament participants will have a chance to play IGT's Cleopatra TournXtreme® slot game on the PeakSlant49™ cabinet, and proceeds will support tribal scholarships and programming for Native youth.

"IGA provides IGT with a unique opportunity to meet with our valued tribal gaming customers and demonstrate products and solutions that have won esteemed industry awards and earned top rankings on performance reports," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "Among many highlights at this year's show, we will unveil Class II versions of the celebrated Prosperity Link and Wheel of Fortune games, and continue our positive momentum in mechanical reels with the DiamondRS cabinet."

IGT will exhibit the following product highlights in booth 1641:

Extending IGT's Class II content and hardware portfolio, the Company will introduce its acclaimed Prosperity Link Cai Yun Heng Tong™ and Wan Shi Ru Yi™ game to the segment. The Company will also debut the updated player-favorite Pinball™ legacy theme Pinball™ Double Gold™ on the award-winning DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet. Additional spotlights will include the lively Wheel of Fortune Wild Spin™ Vacations and Night Life themes on the PeakSlant49™ cabinet and Fu Gui Hao Men Splendid Fortunes™ on the PeakSlant32™. Additionally, the Washington state Central Determination (CDS) success Triple Fortune Dragon™ Rising will debut for the Class II market. IGT will also demonstrate classic and new CDS content on the sleek new PeakDual™27 cabinet.

IGT continues to build on its multi-level progressive (MLP) momentum with high-performing content and innovative hardware. Adding to the Company's successful Peak family of cabinets, the all-new PeakCurve™49 cabinet, will be paired with the captivating Mystery of the Lamp Enchanted Palace™ and Treasure Oasis™ games . The award-winning Prosperity Link Ri Jin Dou Jin™ and Dian Shi Cheng™ will also be displayed on the proven PeakSlant49™ cabinet.

Reinforcing its leadership in the wide-area progressive (WAP) category, the Company's must-see WAP games include Wheel of Fortune Diamonds Deluxe and the thrilling Megabucks™ Mega Vault™ on the commanding Peak65™ cabinet. IGT is also showcasing the WAP version of player-favorite Gong Xi Fa Cai video slots with Gong Xi Fa Cai Grand . Rounding out the premium offering will be Money Mania video slots with its fast-hitting second-level WAP jackpot via Sphinx Fire™ and Mistress of Giza™ , and the dazzling Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds on the CrystalWheel™ Stepper .

Strengthening the Company's momentum in its core video offering, IGT will present an impressive lineup of highly engaging games. Standout titles will include the action-packed update to the iconic hit Cats ™: Cats Wild Serengeti™ , plus Raise the Sails™ along with partner title San Xing Riches™ , and 888 Panda™ and 888 Empress™ , all on the PeakSlant49™ cabinet. Further diversifying the Company's core video library, the exhilarating Money Mover Tiger Pride™ and Panther Pride™ , and the top-performing Egyptian Link™ Ramosis' Treasures™ and Nefturi's Treasures™ will be displayed on the versatile PeakSlant32™ and PeakDual™27 cabinets.

IGT's Systems team will present the Company's industry-leading Resort Wallet™ with IGTPay™ cashless gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system. The fully integrated, turnkey cashless gaming solution generates a range of benefits for both operators and players. In addition, IGT will demonstrate its M5 Service Window solution, a variety of bonusing apps, and highlight the operational efficiencies of hosting IGT ADVANTAGE in the Cloud.

The Company's IGA showcase will also include the latest video poker innovations. New performance-tested IGT titles, such as the multigame Fortune X Poker™ and Mega Hot™ Poker , featuring a mix of poker, keno, blackjack, and classic games will be shown on the Cobalt™ 23 , CrystalSlant™ , and PeakBarTop™ cabinets.

IGT PlayDigital will also highlight the success and versatility of its PlaySports team and technology. The IGT PlaySports™ platform and betting solutions power sportsbooks across Indian country and comprise one of the most widely used B2B sports betting technology stacks in the U.S. The highly scalable system offers customers a unique range of innovative self-service betting technologies such as the CrystalFlex™ Terminal , PeakBarTop™ with sports betting , PlaySports Pad , and the PlaySports Kiosk , all strengthened by the expertise of the Company's trading advisory services team.

Elevating the electronic table game (ETG) experience, IGT will showcase the new Dynasty View Terminal and all-new merchandise. The highly entertaining hybrid baccarat solution combines the excitement of 'live dealer' play with a variety of concurrent multi-games, delivering a full suite of simultaneous gameplay on one terminal.

For more information, visit IGT, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube. For IGT IGA updates visit IGT.com/IGA.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

