Joseph Lucosky Named by NJBIZ as a 2023 Leader in Finance

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP ("Lucosky Brookman") (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance, securities, and M&A law firm, announced today that Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of the firm, was recognized as a 2023 Leader in Finance in New Jersey by NJBIZ. This award recognizes the top professionals in finance across the state of New Jersey and celebrates New Jersey's financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies, their clients, and their communities. This is a remarkable accomplishment that highlights Mr. Lucosky's exceptional expertise and track record of success in the field of corporate finance.

His dedication, hard work, and energy have undoubtedly contributed to this award but his leadership and passion to serve his clients, his colleagues and his community is what really set him and the entire Lucosky Brookman team apart from most attorneys.

Mr. Lucosky said, "I am humbled by this recognition. It is a privilege to be sharing this award with experts in the finance sector. I am very thankful to NJBIZ and to all the firm's clients, colleagues and friends who nominated me and all my colleagues at Lucosky Brookman for the award."

This award is a great achievement for the Firm since Lucosky Brookman was the only law firm with less than 100 professionals included on the list and this is a result of the passion and effort that we all exhibit each day.

Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition on behalf of all the attorneys and staff at Lucosky Brookman.

