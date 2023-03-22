HUROM Launches H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer

Industry Leader Announces the Latest Apex in Juicing Technology

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUROM, the world's largest seller of slow juicers with millions of sales globally, announces today the latest in a lineage of innovation: the H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer. With patented Slow Squeezing Technology and a sleek design, the H400 is the newest addition to HUROM's revolutionary Easy Clean juicer series.

While traditional juicers require extensive scrubbing, the H400 is equipped with an Easy Clean chamber set which includes a two-part auger and a revolutionary mechanism that minimizes pulp – even without a strainer. The strainer-like function is practically embedded within the chamber, and the two-part auger meshes together to strain out pulp-free juice, which means scrub-free, bare minimum cleaning.

Ideal for large families or committed juicers, the H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer has the largest volume of any self-feeding hopper yet. The maximized hopper and chamber make it easy to load large amounts of produce at one time – resulting in the highest yield and the least amount of pulp across any Easy Clean model.

"As a global innovator in the industry, HUROM is excited to expand our robust portfolio of quality appliances with the new H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer," said Brian A. Crandall, Director of Marketing. "Not only a powerful tool for any kitchen, the H400 continues the brand's commitment to design excellence – from its streamlined assembly to a gauge window on the front of the body which highlights the rich colors of your juice."

Crafted from premium materials, the H400's silent AC motor works efficiently using just 150 watts of power, which is whisper quiet compared to competing centrifugal juicers or blenders.

The HUROM H400 Easy Clean Slow Juicer is available now for $549 at hurom.com.

About HUROM

Founded in 1974, HUROM is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a variety of tools that are ideal for making juices and smoothies from veggies, fruits, leafy greens and nuts. HUROM's patented Slow Squeezing Technology squeezes out juice instead of shredding fruits and vegetables like other juicers and blenders, thereby minimizing damage to ingredients and keeping natural taste and nutrition intact. Since its founding, HUROM has become the world's largest seller of slow juicers.

