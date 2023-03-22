StorageMart Continues Expands into Carmel, Indiana with Newest Acquisition

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, acquired a self storage facility in Carmel to expand its Indiana portfolio.

CARMEL, Ind., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues to expand in Indiana with the newest acquisition of Storage Space located at 147 West Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN. This purchase includes 93,086 total net rentable square feet including 774 storage units and 39 outdoor vehicle storage spaces with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.

"This acquisition provides an opportunity for growth in an existing market that is bursting with opportunity. Our current Indiana portfolio has performed well, and we believe this addition will fit seamlessly." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

The newly acquired property will be updated to meet StorageMart standards – including upgraded security, motion sense LED lighting, and pavement repairs. The site will also receive general renovations to ensure it is aligned with the StorageMart promise of easy, clean service.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through our "Store it Forward" philanthropic arm, StorageMart gives back to communities across the globe. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

