The Chopra Foundation Publishes Groundbreaking Research Paper on Yoga & Pain

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing integrative health and well-being, has sponsored the publication a groundbreaking research paper (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpain.2023.1075866/full) on the benefits of yoga for pain management in the academic journal Frontiers in Pain Research. The peer-reviewed paper, titled "Yoga and pain: A mind-body complex system", proposes a complex systems approach to pain management that considers the interplay between different factors involved in pain and highlights the potential benefits of yoga for pain relief.

The paper is authored by a team of distinguished researchers and experts in the field of mind-body medicine, led by renowned author and well-being advocate Deepak Chopra. It presents a paradigm shift in pain management by challenging traditional reductionist approaches and advocating for a systemic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of the mind and body's reactions to pain. Rather than approaching pain symptoms one by one, systemic approaches like yoga can improve a person's overall response to pain and trauma.

"The Chopra Foundation is extremely proud to announce this groundbreaking research paper on the benefits of yoga for pain management," announced founder Deepak Chopra. "Our team has worked tirelessly to uncover new insights into the complex systems involved in pain and to offer practical recommendations for incorporating yoga into pain management treatment plans."

The research paper provides a comprehensive overview of the different factors involved in pain and how they interact with each other. It highlights the role of the nervous system, emotions, and health factors in pain perception and explains how yoga functions as a systems approach to pain management that considers all of these factors.

"The paper presents an innovative approach to the nature of pain management," said co-author Ryan Castle. "By recognizing the interplay between different factors involved in pain and by incorporating yoga into treatment plans, we can offer more effective care to patients and improve both the quality and duration of their lives."

The paper has already received recognition from the medical and scientific communities and is poised to make a significant impact in the field of pain management and integrative health. This is the first time a mind-body practice has been confirmed to be a complex adaptive system, an important designation that changes the way science approaches the phenomena.

"We believe that this research paper represents a significant scientific accomplishment," said Chopra. "It offers a new understanding about the complex systems involved in pain and provides next steps for incorporating yoga into pain management plans. This is the type of work the Chopra Foundation hopes will inspire further research and innovation in the field of mind-body medicine."

