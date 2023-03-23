NOTICE OF SALES AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS

in the CCAA Proceedings of Dynamic Technologies Group Inc., Dynamic Attractions Ltd., Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd., Dynamic Structures Ltd. and Dynamic Attractions Inc.

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 9, 2023, Dynamic Technologies Group Inc., Dynamic Attractions Ltd., Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd., Dynamic Structures Ltd. and Dynamic Attractions Inc. (collectively, "Dynamic Group") sought and obtained an order (the "Initial Order") from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the "CCAA").

Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on March 16, 2023, an Order (the "SISP Order") was granted authorizing the Monitor, with the assistance of the Dynamic Group, to conduct a sales and investment solicitation process (the "SISP"). The SISP will solicit interest in, and opportunities for, a sale of, or investment in, all of part of the Dynamic Group's assets and business operations. The SISP includes a two phase bid process whereby: (i) Phase 1 non-binding letters of interest must be received by April 28, 2023 and (ii) Phase 2 binding offers to purchase must be received by May 26, 2023. All bids must be received by the Monitor via mail or email on or before 3:00 MT on the respective deadline date.

FURTHER INFORMATION on the SISP including the full SISP procedures can be found on the Monitor's website at: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/DynamicGroup/salesprocess

IF YOU WISH TO PARTICIPATE in the SISP and receive access to the virtual data room, following the execution of a NDA, please contact the Monitor at:

Phone: 1-833-768-1171

Email: DynamicGroup@FTIConsulting.com

FTI Consulting Canada Inc.

Monitor of the Dynamic Group

1610 – 520 5th Ave. S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3R7

