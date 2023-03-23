Outfit7 Celebrates the First Anniversary of Mythic Legends With New Guilds Feature and Orc Origin

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Mythic Legends, Outfit7 and Hyper Dot Studios have today announced two new exciting additions to the action-packed strategy RPG. The new Guilds feature allows players to connect and collaborate with each other, while the newly added Origin unlocks the savage power of the Orcs.

Outfit7 announces two new exciting additions to Mythic Legends (PRNewswire)

"Mythic Legends is a fast-paced, dynamic game that's constantly evolving," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "And with the introduction of Guilds and Orcs, we're opening up whole new worlds of strategic possibilities. Players can now unleash even more powerful Champions, potentially turning the tide of their battles, and connect with other fans to form alliances and lasting bonds in the game."

With Guilds, players can team up to take on battle challenges and earn rewards. The player who creates the Guild becomes the "General" and invites others to join forces and establish their own roles with different responsibilities. Together, they can plan strategies to dominate their enemies in the arena, while plotting masterplans via the in-game chat function.

Players can now also tap into the power of the Orcs, a new Origin ruled over by the Legend Ghokan. This vicious group of warriors will inspire all-new battle strategies and add fresh blood to the Champion deck. The Orc Sorcerer, for example, can control the minds of his enemies, while the Orc Knight has the ability to taunt ranged enemies, attracting all of their attacks and gaining a defense boost. One that can change the battle outcome completely. The ferocious new Orc Legend and its Champions can now be recruited through the game's Token Shop.

To enter the arena and explore the thrilling new gaming possibilities, download Mythic Legends HERE. And use promo code "GUILDS15" to get a legendary 2,000 gold and 500 gems.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 18 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

