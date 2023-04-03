DailyPay Welcomes Kevin Doerr as Chief Product Officer

The former Marqeta CPO brings decades of experience across product design, software development, go-to-market strategy and more; joins DailyPay as the company prioritizes growth and product innovation

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced that Kevin Doerr joins the company as its first Chief Product Officer. An experienced technology executive, Doerr was most recently CPO at Marqeta, where he oversaw a global product organization and helped lead the company through its 2021 IPO.

Kevin Doerr (PRNewswire)

"Kevin Doerr's strategic approach, entrepreneurial spirit and strong experience driving domestic and international teams make him the ideal product leader for DailyPay," said Kevin Coop, Chief Executive Officer of DailyPay. "He brings the right skill set and experience as we embark on our next phase of growth, with continued product innovation at the core of our strategy."

While at Marqeta, Doerr led product strategy, product development, design and engineering teams through a period of massive platform and customer growth.

Prior to Marqeta, Doerr was SVP/GM Engineering for the Domain and Security groups at GoDaddy, where his team was responsible for serving 20 million domain customers and running one of the internet's largest DNS platforms. Earlier in his career, he also held executive roles at Microsoft, Yahoo and The Weather Company.

"DailyPay's mission, to rewrite the invisible rules of money, resonates deeply with me – and is something I have first-hand experience with from previous roles," said Kevin Doerr. "I'm excited about how DailyPay has built a foundation to expand financial services and access to a wider and traditionally underserved market, and I look forward to helping the team build on this tech stack to serve more users with more innovative products."

Doerr's addition as Chief Product Officer comes on the heels of DailyPay's appointment of Jared DeMatteis to Chief Legal & Strategy Officer. The company continues to add world-class leadership as it grows.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media Contact

David Schwarz

david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Gabriella Lourie

gabriella.lourie@dailypay.com

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay) (PRNewswire)

