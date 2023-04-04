Arcfield receives ISO 9001 certification

CHANTILLY, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a U.S. government services and mission support provider, announced today that it has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from the Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar.

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

ISO 9001 is a standard that sets out the requirements for a quality management system (QMS). It helps businesses to be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. As a new, independent organization, Arcfield has been focused on standing up its back-office infrastructure and corporate functions. The company embarked on establishing a QMS to institutionalize consistent processes, determine metrics for success and accountability, and demonstrate continuous improvement.

"At Arcfield we have a long-standing history of providing our mission partners across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community with exceptional, always-on program support," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We believe this certification is a critical step in our ability to support our operations teams and ultimately meet and exceed our program commitments now and into the future."

Arcfield sought an ISO 9001certification through PRI Registrar and did this in an accelerated timeframe—taking the implementation timeline from the standard six-to-nine months and completing it in five. Through the ongoing maintenance of its QMS, the company expects to achieve improved productivity, cost savings and customer satisfaction.

"Arcfield has joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality management standard," said Randy Daugharthy, vice president – registrar at the PRI Registrar. "We are proud to partner with Arcfield in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality management excellence."

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full life cycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,300 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit Arcfield.com for more details.

