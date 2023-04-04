Rently Partners with Transunion to offer the Fastest and most Accurate Tenant Screening for Single Family Rental Properties

"3-in-1" Leasing Application Combines ID, Income, and Enhanced Credit Verification



LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , the leader in self-touring and smart home technology solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with TURSS, a subsidiary of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to provide single-family property managers with an automated leasing application that eliminates rental fraud, streamlines business operations, and ensures quality tenants.

Rently's online rental application makes it easy for renters to apply for homes from their mobile device or desktop. (PRNewswire)

Rently's automated leasing application eliminates rental fraud, streamlines operations, and ensures quality tenants.

Rently's "3-in-1" rental application uses multi-layer security features and innovative AI technology to instantly verify renter ID, income, and credit history. Using information provided by touring renters, Rently's application can be pre-filled up to 30%, connected immediately to bank accounts and Transunion for financial verifications, and approved within hours.

"Rently is excited to expand our portfolio of smart leasing tools with an innovative product that helps our clients find the best possible tenants," said Merrick Lackner, Rently CEO. "Rently's 3-in-1 rental application continues our commitment to creating real value for our customers."

"TransUnion's TruVision™ Resident Score was specifically created for the rental housing industry to provide the most predictive benefit of reducing bad debt through lower evictions and skips," said Maitri Johnson, vice president of tenant and employment screening at TransUnion. "We provide a comprehensive view of each applicant to help property managers choose the most qualified tenants, while remaining fully compliant with the Fair Housing Act."

In addition to providing renters with a superior experience, Rently's application also saves renters money because it can be transferred across multiple homes under the same management company and used by multiple renters applying as roommates. Renters can also avoid unnecessary application fees by using Rently's iQual+™, a feature that helps them avoid applying to homes they may not qualify for.

Rently's application seamlessly integrates with its popular touring and smart home platform, and managers can view listings and applicants from the same desktop portal. Because it can be easily added through open integration, Rently's application is ideal for clients looking for a flexible "plug and play" solution.

To learn more about Rently's "3-in-1" Rental Application, read this blog or schedule a demo .

Contact:

Becca Nevarez

Senior Director, Marketing

becca@rently.com

Or media@rently.com

About Rently

Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. We offer best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry. We combine top-tier hardware with an innovative software platform that allows real estate operators to optimize their leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. Rently.com

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. https://www.transunion.com/business

Making every rental smart (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rently