Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Improve Interoperability & Administrative Workflow at HIMSS23, Booth #1876, April 17-21

Solutions decrease clinical workloads and enable actionable insights for improved care



LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world's largest provider of digital cloud fax technology, will be exhibiting its suite of data transformation and interoperability solutions at HIMSS23 in Chicago April 17-21st.

www.consensus.com (PRNewsfoto/Consensus Cloud Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Improve Interoperability at HIMSS23, April 17-21

Consensus' executives and team members will demonstrate the company's innovative healthcare IT solutions at HIMSS booth #1876, as well as the Interoperability Showcase. Featured products include advanced technology that improves operational efficiencies; streamlines workflows; empowers care teams; decreases clinical workloads and enables actionable insights that lead to better health outcomes.

Consensus' product experts will be featured in this year's Interoperability Showcase to demonstrate, "Document Burden Reduction – Fax on FHIR." This live user story highlights new technology that combines NLP and AI with Consensus' powerful integration engine to automatically transform unstructured documents, such as faxes, PDFs, and scanned images to usable, structured data that can be consumed in standards such as HL7, X12 and HL7® FHIR®. Team members will demonstrate how Consensus' integrated solutions improve continuity of care and alleviate the burden of administrative and clinical workflows, enabling clinicians to spend more time taking care of patients and less time on paperwork.

Scott Turicchi, Consensus' CEO, stated, "HIMSS is an invaluable digital health event that provides a platform for sharing innovative ideas centered on healthcare IT and business transformation. We're looking forward to joining the nation's foremost healthcare technology leaders and experts for another exciting HIMSS event, as we further our mission of helping providers and payers work together to improve patient care."

Consensus' leaders will also be featured in a panel discussion focused on the benefits of artificial intelligence and modern fax capabilities to reduce repetitive processes and improve care coordination. Moderated by Bevey Miner, EVP Healthcare Strategy and Policy, the panel will feature Deb Buenaflor, VP Strategy and Innovation, Forcura; Nick Stupakis, VP of Helion, Highmark Health; Nick Reiser, COO, Interim Healthcare; and Consensus' Frank Toscano, VP of Product Management.

Consensus Cloud Solutions recently announced the availability of Conductor , a powerful integration platform that supports the latest standards for connectivity, while addressing a wide range of interoperability challenges from the simple to the extremely complex.

To learn more about Conductor and Consensus Cloud Solutions , stop by booth #1876 or the Interoperability Showcase at HIMSS 2023 in Chicago.

ABOUT CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, legal, insurance, real estate and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; interoperability; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; and workflow enhancement. For healthcare providers, we also offer a powerful integration platform that connects Consensus' products to EHR solutions, legacy systems, and other cloud applications. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Media Relations:

Laura L. Adams

Laura.adams@consensus.com

(571) 606-2288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consensus Cloud Solutions