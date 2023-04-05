IKEA U.S. launches As-is online service, among other initiatives to help customers make more sustainable and affordable choices this Earth Month

IKEA U.S. launches As-is online service, among other initiatives to help customers make more sustainable and affordable choices this Earth Month

IKEA U.S. is also hosting a customer donation match program to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund and is offering in-store sustainability events and customer deals throughout the month

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company focused on becoming a circular business by 2030, today IKEA U.S. announced the launch of As-is online, a service that allows IKEA Family members to browse and reserve gently used products online to pick up and purchase in-store.

For the first time ever, IKEA Family members nationwide can shop As-is products in their local stores from the comfort of their homes. Through this service, customers will be able to help lower their environmental impact by giving discontinued and gently used items a second chance and a second home.

"This Earth Month marks an exciting time for IKEA U.S. as we continue to make sustainable attainable for the many people. As-is online joins our other services like Buy Back & Resell and the spare parts program that help our customers live a more sustainable life at home with a variety of ways to prolong the life of their furniture," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.

To further the company's commitment to Earth Day, IKEA U.S. is celebrating all month long with additional activations and events including:

Expanding the Buy Back & Resell service to more stores throughout the U.S. including IKEA Bloomington, Jacksonville , Las Vegas , New Haven, Orlando , Renton , Sunrise and Tampa .*

Matching up to $50,000 of customer donations made in-store throughout the month of April to the American Red Cross.

Offering 25% off all As-is items on April 22 and April 23, 2023 .

Hosting in-store sustainability events, workshops and the opportunity for IKEA Family members to participate in a raffle for a "Sustainable Home-kit" prize package valued at over $55 and a sustainable living scavenger hunt for a free FRAKTA bag.

Offering customer deals and discounts on products that are sustainably sourced or made from natural materials, energy-efficient or water saving, and promote more sustainable living indoors and outdoors.

Sustainability at IKEA does not end after Earth Month. From furniture to food, home delivery to assembly, and product design to investments, IKEA is transforming its business model to be circular and climate positive by 2030. In the past year, IKEA U.S. reduced waste with over 2.2 million repackaged products and 3.1 million second life products through the As-is department and produced more than 53 million kWh from 218,392 solar modules. EV charging at stores is also a priority, and IKEA U.S. has a goal of installing 500 public fast chargers and more than 300 fleet chargers in the coming years.

For more information about As-is online, please visit www.ikea-usa.com/asis.

*As of 4/1/23 Buy Back & Resell is not yet available at IKEA Brooklyn, IKEA Houston, IKEA Miami and IKEA St. Louis. For a full list of participating stores, Buy Back & Resell terms and conditions, and local hours of operation please visit: ikea-usa.com/buyback.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 50 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

Earth Month at IKEA (PRNewswire)

IKEA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IKEA