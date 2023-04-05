National Nail Wins Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) Award for Outstanding Growth and Community Service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Nail announced today that it has won The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Western Michigan's annual Outstanding Growth Award, presented on March 22, 2023. The award honors a local company that demonstrates sustained growth in sales, profitability, employment and community involvement. National Nail is a 100% employee-owned company which has served the building materials industry for nearly 70 years.

"We are honored to accept the prestigious Association for Corporate Growth Award," said W. Scott Baker, President and CEO, National Nail. "Our core values are centered around inspiring our employee-owners and valued customers to build better lives, careers and projects. In addition, we have a deep commitment to raising up our communities through volunteerism with non-profits and schools throughout the region."

With worldwide distribution in thousands of building supply and national home centers, National Nail employs 160 people, with approximately 50% of the workforce in Grand Rapids. National Nail also has distribution centers in Syracuse, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. As further testament to the dedication of its employees, the company was listed in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2021.

"Supported by our dedicated employee owners, our brand users are the hardworking folks who build things with their hands," added Baker. "They build our homes, our decks, install our roofs and they depend on our brands to support them in delivering a job well done."

National Nail has experienced a nearly four-fold revenue increase in recent years due in large part to their commitment to building innovative brands. Known for quality brands such as PRO-FIT® fasteners for general construction, CAMO® deck tools fasteners and STINGER® roofing tools and fasteners, they have revolutionized installation and performance.

Learn more at www.nationalnail.com, www.camofasteners.com and www.stingerworld.com.

About National Nail

We are an employee-owned company and a proud part of the American building materials industry for nearly 70 years. Our storied history of innovation is in our DNA -- from product to brand, to sourcing to customer-centric solutions, our core brands of CAMO, PRO-FIT and STINGER are the "asked for brands" in their respective segments. Our brands can be found at some of the building industry's finest names in the LBM, Roofing, Home Center, Distribution and STAFDA channels and through our E-Commerce presence.

View original content:

SOURCE National Nail