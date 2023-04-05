Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Grupo De Valle Announces The Expansion of Its Midscale Portfolio in the Caribbean by Signing its 4th La Quinta in Pedernales-Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Front La Quinta Pedernales - Cabo Rojo is signed and approved and is expected to begin construction during the Fall of 2023 and open in the Summer of 2025. A direct result of Fairmont, S.R.L leadership, represented by Mr. Guillermo Estrella of Estrella & Tupete's belief in both the presidents Luis Abinader and Minister of Tourism David Collado's vision to develop the area.

The Cabo Rojo area has plans to build 12,000 resort hotel rooms over the next ten years. "The Ocean Front La Quinta Pedernales – Cabo Rojo adds value to the government's development plans, bringing the necessary hotel product that is usually forgotten in resort areas." Guillermo Estrella of Estrella and Tupete .

The property emphasizes sustainable comfort that blends into the surroundings, native flora, and fauna, connecting guests with the beaches and environment.

They are designed to house 110 rooms, a lobby bar with co-working spaces, a pool lounge, and a seaside restaurant and grill. Additionally, it is a family-focused hotel with many children's play areas and activities, family rooms for four, single and double bedrooms, and six suites.

"The future hotel marks a milestone signing for the Wyndham Hotels brand. It welcomes a new and highly sought-after destination to its portfolio in the Dominican Republic with Grupo De Valle and its regional partners. " Edward De Valle II Chairman of Grupo De Valle II.

About La Quinta by Wyndham Dominican Republic

Fairmont, S.R.L, Grupo De Valle, Estrella, and Tupete, Wyndham Exclusive Development Partners, are currently constructing a La Quinta in Puerto Plata, scheduled to open in Fall 2024. In early March 2023, Grupo De Valle and Estrella & Tupete co-hosted a project announcement ceremony with Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Pena to develop La Quinta San Francisco de Macoris region.

