Chick-fil-A Celebrates Milestone 50th Year of Scholarship Giving, Awards $25 Million in Scholarships in 2023

One $50K scholarship awarded to honor the 50th anniversary of scholarship giving at Chick-fil-A;

Inaugural class of Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program announced

ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $25 million in scholarships in 2023, investing in higher education for more than 13,000 restaurant Team Members and 13 community service-minded students across the U.S. and Canada.

"Investing in the education and development of future leaders is one of the greatest opportunities we have to care for others," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. "We are inspired by this year's recipients and are honored to support their aspirations to further their education, achieve their personal goals and positively impact their communities."

This year, Chick-fil-A celebrates the 50th anniversary of its scholarship giving, which has helped over 93,000 restaurant Team Members pursue academic goals and further their career opportunities since 1973. This year's Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship recipients include:

Team Member Malcolm Jones, of Wilson, N.C. , who was recognized with the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award for $50,000 ─ the largest in Chick-fil-A history. The one-time award is named for Chick-fil-A's first scholarship recipient, Eddie White , and given in honor of the 50th anniversary.

12 Team Members who received True Inspiration™ Scholarships of $25,000 .

More than 13,000 Team Members who will receive $1,000 or $2,500 Leadership Scholarships, including the first Remarkable Futures Scholarship recipient in Puerto Rico .

Chick-fil-A resumed in-restaurant surprises for True Inspiration Scholars this year. John White IV, who leads S. Truett Cathy (STC) Brands, visited the 12 True Inspiration Scholars and the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award recipient in restaurants from Tempe, Ariz. to Watchung, N.J. over a four-day span to share the exciting news. In Wilson, N.C, Eddie White joined to personally meet Jones and present the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award.

In a 2022 survey of Chick-fil-A scholarship recipients, 18% said they were first-generation college students and 60% said they were able to attend college because of their scholarship. Nearly 98% of 2022 scholarship recipients surveyed said scholarship opportunities are an important aspect of working in Chick-fil-A® restaurants.

To date, Chick-fil-A has helped more than 93,000 Team Members achieve their remarkable futures through more than $162 million in scholarships.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A announced the inaugural class of the Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars program. Thirteen scholarships of $25,000 were awarded to community service-minded leaders across the country who are not directly affiliated with Chick-fil-A, Inc. or a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Chick-fil-A Community Scholars award recipients were invited to Chick-fil-A's Support Center in Atlanta for what they thought was a final interview and found it was instead a celebration.

The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program is an expansion of existing Chick-fil-A education initiatives and an extension of Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility commitment to care for people and communities by providing service-minded students of any age with opportunities to help them pursue their academic passions. For more information about the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, full eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars.

Throughout the coming year, the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award recipient, True Inspiration Scholarship recipients and Chick-fil-A Community Scholars award recipients will have the opportunity to participate in an optional, one-year mentoring and leadership development program to further their growth.

Scholarships provided by Chick-fil-A can be beneficial for recipients for many reasons, including:

Up-front award: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other on-campus expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

No employment tenure requirements (Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative only): There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify. Both full-time and part-time restaurant employees at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant in the United States , Canada or Puerto Rico are eligible.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

