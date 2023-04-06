Favorite Chef 2023 to Feature Carla Hall and Benefit James Beard Foundation

Colossal sets out to raise money and awareness for the culinary arts

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat is on for culinary experts, professional chefs, and home cooks worldwide to sharpen their knives and compete for the ultimate prize. The 2023 Favorite Chef Competition will be powered by Colossal Management, LLC, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, and will benefit James Beard Foundation.

"We are grateful that this initiative will benefit the Foundation's efforts to champion a standard of good food."

Under Colossal, the Favorite Chef Competition is set to be bigger and better than ever. For one, two-time 'Top Chef' competitor, author, television host, member of the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Advisory Committee, and champion of many child-hunger-focused charities, Carla Hall, has signed on as the Competition host. The fun-loving, always-honest personality will help guide competitors along their Favorite Chef journey by offering industry insights and tips to hone their skills.

Another prize elevation includes an in-person, one-on-one cooking experience with Hall at Platform by James Beard Foundation, a brand-new dining destination in New York City located within a reimagined Pier 57 at West 15th Street and Hudson River Park between Little Island and Chelsea Piers. A cash prize of $25,000 will be awarded to the Competition winner, who will also be featured in a two-page advertorial in Taste of Home Magazine.

The online Competition will be operated as part of a fundraising campaign where donations from votes cast during the Competition will be received directly by DTCare, a US 501(c)(3) charity organization, and then subsequently granted to the James Beard Foundation (JBF) after the conclusion of the Competition. Colossal has a strong relationship with JBF and has helped raise awareness for the organization's mission to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture while championing a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability. In addition to general support for the Foundation, Colossal has aided in JBF's National Scholars Program and Women's Leadership Workshop.

"We are absolutely delighted to see how the Colossal competitions bring so many people together around food, and we are deeply grateful that this initiative will benefit the Foundation's efforts to champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

To learn more about the impact of Colossal, visit www.colossal.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions and one of the most effective fundraising solutions available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. While offering extraordinary opportunities to men and women around the world, each competition operated by Colossal is designed to raise money for a unique and important cause. colossal.org.

About Favorite Chef

In 2021, Favorite Chef, LLC donated over $1.1 million to Feeding America, where an estimated 11.5 million meals were dispersed to communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chef Semone Hopkins, an Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) and Culinary Institute of Virginia (CIV) alumna, took the 2021 title and was awarded the grand prize.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation's history, exceptional culinary talent, industry leaders, and visitors from NYC and beyond can experience unforgettable dining and educational programming at Platform by JBF—and be the first to try new food concepts at the Good To Go by JBF kiosk—inspiring food and beverage devotees for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

