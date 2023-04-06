iRxReminder receives National Institute of Health Grant for AI Telehealth research to improve Tardive Dyskinesia Outcomes

Company will collaborate with Videra Health, Kent State University, Brown University and Butler Hospital, Fermata Health, and Charak Center for Health and Wellness to validate the effectiveness of their Tardive Dyskinesia detection and remote monitoring platform.

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRxReminder LLC, a health technology company, is pleased to announce that it has received a NIH Award to validate its patented technology and approach to improve patient outcomes in managing Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), a movement disorder characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements that may affect as many as 6 million people in the US. There is no cure for TD, treatment costs are significant, and can exceed $50,000 per patient, annually.

iRxReminder's research partners; -- Provo, UT based Videra Health, New York City based Fermata Health, and Cleveland, OH based Charak Health and Wellness--will join in to validate the use of artificial intelligence with telehealth for early disorder detection, allowing for more timely clinical intervention. iRxReminder's patented technology is expected to also help TD patients adhere to their antipsychotic medication regimens by providing reminders and tracking tools, which further helps avoid costly adverse events or unexpected crisis activities, thus driving improved patient outcomes with reduced care costs.

"We are honored to receive this grant from the NIH and excited about the potential of our platform to improve the lives of patients with Tardive Dyskinesia," said Anthony Sterns, Ph.D., CEO of iRxReminder. "We believe that our medication monitoring and management technology can play a crucial role in helping patients adhere to their treatment regimens, which is essential for managing the symptoms of this debilitating disorder."

Owen Muir, M.D., dual board-certified (child and adult) psychiatrist, CMO of iRxReminder also commented "Increasingly, antipsychotic medications are used as augmentation in conditions such as depression, in addition to conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. This technology allows us to bring early identification, screening, and intervention for TD to more patients."

The grant includes a number of national and local technology partners, and consultants including Kent State University Department of Psychology's Dr. Joel Hughes and Brown University and Butler Hospital's Dr. Joel Friedman. The NIH SBIR program provides funding to small businesses to support the research and development of innovative technologies that have the potential for commercialization and public benefit. iRxReminder's grant is part of the program's efforts to support research into the treatment of rare diseases.

About iRxReminder:

iRxReminder is a leading provider of medication monitoring management technology that helps patients adhere to their medication regimens. The company's platform provides reminders, tracking tools, and other intelligent benefits to help patients stay on top of their medications and for doctors to yield better treatments and improve health outcomes. iRxReminder's technology is used by healthcare providers, medical professionals, caregivers and patients across the United States. For more information, please visit www.irxreminder.com .

Videra Health is an AI-driven video platform that allows patients to submit video responses from their own device on their own time. Using powerful machine learning models and analyzing language, voice, facial and movement analysis, key triggers and patterns are identified. By analyzing these regular video check-ins, Videra can establish patient baselines and look at longitudinal progress over time. With Tardive Dyskinesia being a movement disorder, Videra's video capabilities are essential to capture the right data, build predictive models, and help identify and treat TD much earlier.

