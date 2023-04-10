Life is Good® and Martin & Co. Launch Limited Edition Ukuleles

New ukulele collaboration brings Martin Guitar's positive vibrations to Life is Good customers

BOSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good , the original positive lifestyle brand, is joining forces with industry leader, Martin & Co., to create a limited edition ukulele and line of musically inspired tees. The new ukulele brings the colorful graphics from Life is Good to the high-quality instrument made by Martin & Co. just in time for the summer season.

Music has always been a huge part of the Life is Good brand, from hosting music festivals to featuring instruments on its tees, so expanding to a customized instrument is a natural addition for the brand. Both family-owned brands value community and togetherness, and nothing adds more fun to a gathering than music. The smaller format of the ukulele makes it easier to transport than a traditional guitar, making it the perfect accompaniment for fun events outside.

"Nothing unites and inspires people quite like music," said Life is Good co-founder John Jacobs, "and the uke is such a fun, accessible way to play. Life is Good is thrilled to fuse our positive art and messages with the legendary craftsmanship of Martin & Co. for creative optimists everywhere."

The Life is Good collaboration is one of very few that Martin & Co. has done since it was founded in 1833, and both teams hope to add more items to this line in the coming years. The ability of Martin & Co. to print in full-color on its products offers an array of options, and Life is Good looks forward to adding its feel-good flair to additional products down the line.

"We're so proud of this collaboration combining the great look of the Life is Good graphics with the rich tones of a Martin ukulele. This will surely give artists joy as they create beautiful music," adds Mitchell Nollman, Vice President of Sales and Customer Engagement at C.F. Martin &. Company, Inc.

The new ukulele and Life is Good x Martin & Co. t-shirts will be available on LifeisGood.com starting Friday, April 14, 2023.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and message. The company donates 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project. Through this work, they are able to help over 1 million kids in need each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram , and TikTok.

About C.F. Martin &. Company, Inc. ®

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment. Visit MartinGuitar.com for more details, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram , and YouTube.

