REALTY ONE GROUP'S MIKE CLEAR NAMED HOUSINGWIRE 2023 FINANCE LEADER

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Clear , Realty ONE Group's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named a HousingWire Finance Leader for the second year in a row. Clear is among only 30 top finance executives in housing to make HousingWire's 2023 list.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

Clear is now in his sixth year at Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand, forging the company ahead to become ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world.

"The housing market has had its challenges the last several years but it's given us an opportunity to realize our own potential and be creative in accelerating our growth," said Clear, whose career spans from finance and operations roles to sales and marketing while he's also served as mentor and coach to team members at all levels of organizations.

According to HW Media's news release, Clear is one of the finance leaders who are "...driving financial performance, expanding markets, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets…in times of change and challenge."

Clear joined Realty ONE Group in 2017 with more than three decades in the industry, more recently as Vice President of Operations for American Home Shield but also in multiple roles at HSA Home Warranty including President, COO, Chief Information Officer and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. Clear was also recently named a 'Futurist' on RISMedia's 2023 Newsmaker list which features some of real estate's most impactful leaders.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain in addition to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realty ONE Group