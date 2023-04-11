Car Concierge Pro Launches Comprehensive Corporate Car Buying Service - No More Stressful Negotiations!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Concierge Pro, the premier provider of corporate car-buying solutions, has launched an innovative service that aims to revolutionize the car-buying and selling processes for small to medium and large-sized businesses across the USA. With over 250 negotiated car deals, Car Concierge Pro's reviews speak for themselves, with clients praising their seamless and hassle-free experiences.

Car Concierge Pro offers a game-changing solution to businesses seeking to optimize their operations and maximize productivity. Its innovative approach helps companies save time and money by leveraging faster curation and negotiating competitive prices with no hidden charges. They are committed to delivering the best possible deal, including car-buying, car-selling, expert trade-in, or post-purchase add-on services such as auto insurance, vehicle protection plans, extended warranty, loan refinancing, and reduction in APR.

The corporate service is managed by seasoned professionals who work with clients to understand their needs and budgets, offering comprehensive offerings such as market research, pricing comparisons, fierce negotiations, competitive financing, and more.

"At Car Concierge Pro, we recognize the unique challenges that businesses face when it comes to buying or selling cars," said Neel Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Negotiator of Car Concierge Pro. "Our multidisciplinary team is dedicated to providing the best possible service within the client-specified timelines."

With the launch of its corporate car buying service, Car Concierge Pro aims to transform the landscape of corporate car purchasing for businesses across the USA. The company's commitment to providing the best possible service, innovative solutions, and competitive pricing makes it the ideal partner for any business looking to streamline its car buying or selling process.

About Car Concierge Pro:

Car Concierge Pro simplifies car buying and selling by fiercely negotiating the best car deals. With 42,000 vehicles sold daily, Car Concierge Pro's services offer a much-needed solution for businesses. The company's experienced professionals provide the best possible service. Their commitment to innovative solutions and competitive pricing has made them the ideal partner for businesses across the USA.

For more information about Car Concierge Pro's corporate car-buying services, visit https://carconciergepro.com/corporate/ . Neel Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Negotiator of Car Concierge Pro, can be reached at neel@carconciergepro.com or +1 (480) 418-6390.

