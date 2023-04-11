Datometry Announces Hyper-Q for Azure Databricks

Enterprises adopt Databricks at a fraction of cost, time and risk of conventional migrations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today the general availability of Hyper-Q for Azure Databricks. Hyper-Q makes enterprise customers move from legacy database systems like Teradata and Oracle to Azure Databricks without the hassle of a conventional database migration.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewswire)

The Databricks Lakehouse Platform combines the reliability, governance, and performance of data warehouses with the openness and flexibility of data lakes. However, moving from an existing high-end data warehouse is time-consuming, cost-prohibitive, and fraught with risk.

Datometry Hyper-Q eliminates the need for conventional migrations that require to convert and rewrite all application code. Instead, sitting between client and Databricks, Hyper-Q translates SQL and API calls in real-time. Thus, existing applications written for Teradata or Oracle work immediately on Databricks.

With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises save at least 70% on their migration cost and decommission their legacy systems ahead of schedule. The switch-over is completely seamless to their users and without downtime for the business. Datometry customers realize an estimated return on investment (ROI) of 500%–1,200%.

"We're proud to be launching Hyper-Q for Azure Databricks. With our platform, enterprise customers unlock the benefits of Databricks rapidly," said Mike Waas, CEO and founder of Datometry. "We are looking to redefine the migration industry, which hasn't seen any fundamental innovation in decades."

Hyper-Q is available directly from Datometry. To learn more about smarter migrations from Teradata and Oracle to Databricks visit the link here or contact your representatives at Databricks or Microsoft.

