European Wax Center Brazilian (P) Wax WINS 2023 Men's Health Grooming Award

PLANO, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its Men's Health Grooming Award win. The European Wax Center Brazilian is a top-selling waxing service, and the Brazilian (P) was recognized by Men's Health as a winner in the Best Body Treatment category. The award-winning service will be featured in the April print issue and the digital edition of the awards.

European Wax Center's certified wax experts ensure the most comfortable waxing experience using their proprietary 4-Step Process and exclusive Comfort Wax®. Formulated to ensure minimal irritation and completed in just 15 minutes, the Brazilian (P) service is a growing fan-favorite due to its long-lasting results and minimal maintenance in between reservations.

European Wax Center always strives to align with its core values - We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome - and is taking steps to make the brand more inclusive. The efforts started with the launch of its Brazilian (P) training in 2021 as a way to ensure they could provide services for all genders. When booking at European Wax Center, guests select either Brazilian (V) or Brazilian (P). This information enables the brand to book guests with an expert Wax Specialist who is trained in the service for their safety and comfort. The majority of centers have someone who is trained to perform the Brazilian (P) service. Through these efforts, European Wax Center hopes to help normalize waxing as a fundamental part of self-care for everyone across the country.

"We are thrilled that European Wax Center's Brazilian Wax service has been acknowledged with the prestige of a Men's Health Grooming Award. We believe that everyone deserves to experience confidence after a wax service, and this acknowledgment shows we are delivering in alignment with the needs of our guests. We are honored to be included in this influential list of winning products and services, especially because we believe this category will only continue to grow in the future," said David Berg, European Wax Center Chief Executive Officer.

The Men's Health Grooming Awards have been known as the beauty-industry gold standard by consumers and beauty professionals and are considered to be the most influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. Each year the award winners represent the most exceptional and innovative products in the marketplace, rigorously tested and reviewed by Men's Health Grooming Award beauty editors. Men's Health Grooming Award editors and experts test thousands of products each year to find the best of the best and award more than 300 products—mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge.

European Wax Center's Brazilian Wax service is available at all European Wax Center locations. Find a location near you and book a reservation through www.waxcenter.com .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About Men's Health Grooming Awards

Men's Health Grooming Awards has a team of testers that put hundreds of creams, gels, gadgets and more to the test to weed out the duds and give you the absolute best performers out there. This year's Men's Health Grooming Awards winners not only deliver what they promise, they'll make you feel like you're operating on a whole new level.

