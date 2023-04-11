MIXBOOK CELEBRATES WAG-WORTHY OCCASIONS WITH PETSMART PARTNERSHIP

The Leading Photo Book Brand Kicks Off Its Pet-Centric Partnership with Six Unique Photo Book Themes Capturing all the Adorable Moments in The Lives of our Furry, Fuzzy, Feathered, or Scaly Friends

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook , the #1 rated photo book brand offering unrivaled creative freedom and the largest selection of designs, today announced a partnership with PetSmart to develop its PetSmart for Mixbook Collection . With six new and unique photo book pet themed templates to help preserve pets' milestones, each template was thoughtfully designed with the help of pet parent experts. Design elements include stickers and graphics to capture the essence of the special relationship between pets and their humans. As a bonus, members of PetSmart's Treats loyalty program will receive exclusive offers on the PetSmart for Mixbook Collection.

Mixbook and PetSmart partner to develop PetSmart for Mixbook Collection. (PRNewswire)

"Our customers are passionate about turning their photos and memories into photo book stories to treasure, including stories with their pets. We've seen a massive increase over the past few years of photo books celebrating pets," said Benjamin De Castro, CMO at Mixbook. "Looking back to 2021 we saw a 2X increase in the pet photo book category over the prior year. At the time, we thought this might be related to the boom in pandemic adoptions. However, the trend continued and we saw another massive 4X increase from 2021 to 2022 in the same category. It's clear that pet parents want a beautiful and personalized way to celebrate their unique family, of all shapes and sizes, and what better way then to partner with PetSmart to develop a fun and distinctive collection to deliver on that."

The six new photo books were designed to celebrate the milestones and memories in pets' lives.

Pet parents can use Mixbooks to capture and remember their pet's first days home, birthday celebrations, and all the sweet, everyday moments that make life with a pet so special. As always thanks to Mixbooks' industry-leading project editor, every photo book can be completely customized to create a truly one of a kind item.

"Creating the PetSmart for Mixbook Designer Collection alongside Mixbook allows pet parents to bring their memorable pet photos from their phone to their coffee table, giving pet parents more ways to build loving bonds with their pets and cherish the role pets play in their lives," says Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "Our exclusive Mixbook offer for Treats loyalty members further builds on our promise that Treats members get more."

For more information and pricing for the PetSmart for Mixbook Collection, please visit www.mixbook.com/petsmart to learn more.

About Mixbook

Mixbook, rated #1 in photo books, offers unrivaled creativity and the largest selection of designs to create one-of-a-kind stories. With a best-in-class editor and 5-star mobile app, "Mixbook actually makes it fun to create", says NYT Wirecutter. Featuring exclusive designs from partners like Martha Stewart, Hallmark, and Crayola, Mixbook has more than 28,000 5-star reviews and has been recognized by countless media outlets including the Today Show, Good Morning America, and Washington Post. Mixbook is on a mission to empower creativity and deepen human connection by transforming creators' memories into photo stories that celebrate the people and moments that matter most. Visit us at mixbook.com and follow our story @mixbook.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mixbook