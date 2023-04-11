NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP BRINGS RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS TO DAYTONA BEACH, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place on April 6-8 for the 27th year in Daytona Beach, Florida with record-breaking numbers.

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete oceanside at the historic Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. 8,500 participants from 430 college teams across the country competed for the National Champion title with nearly 20,000 spectators present – the highest ever in NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship history. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance teams are judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines with their school's band, has greatly expanded since it debuted in 2017.

"Daytona Beach has become an iconic backdrop for the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. Year after year, teams from across the country come together to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It is an honor and a privilege to host the largest college cheerleading and dance event in the world at one of the most recognized venues where we can celebrate student athletes for the impact they have on America's colleges and universities."

Select Division Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DIA: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Adv. All-Girl DIA: University of Louisville | Louisville, KY

Adv. Small Coed DIA: North Carolina State University | Raleigh, NC

Game Day DIA: Utah Valley University | Orem, UT

Cheer Spirit Rally DIA: MSU Competitive Cheer Club | East Lansing, MI

Dance Spirit Rally DIA: University of Texas – El Paso | El Paso, TX

Team Performance DIA: University of South Carolina – Columbia | Columbia, SC

Jazz DIA: Brigham Young University | Provo, UT

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University | Provo, UT

Pom DIA: Iowa State University | Ames, IA

Advanced All-Girl DI: University of New Hampshire | Durham, NH

Adv. Small Coed DI: Sam Houston State University | Huntsville, TX

Cheer Spirit Rally DI: Texas Southern University | Houston, TX

Team Performance DI: Sam Houston State University | Huntsville, TX

Jazz DI: Sam Houston State University | Huntsville, TX

Hip Hop DI: Utah Valley University | Orem, UT

Pom DI: Stephen F Austin State University | Nacogdoches, TX

Ad. Large Coed DII: Lindenwood University | Saint Charles, MO

Adv. All-Girl DII: Davenport University | Kent County, MI

Adv. Small Coed DII: Hawaii Pacific University | Honolulu, HI

Game Day DII: Tarleton State University | Stephenville, TX

Cheer Spirit Rally DII: Dallas Baptist University | Dallas, TX

Dance Spirit Rally DII: California State University – Dominguez Hills | Carson, CA

Team Performance DII: Davenport University | Kent County, MI

Jazz DII: Lindenwood University | Saint Charles, MO

Hip Hop DII: Lindenwood University | Saint Charles, MO

Pom DII: Dallas Baptist University | Dallas, TX

Adv. All-Girl DIII: Alma College | Alma, MI

Adv. Small Coed DIII: Montclair State University | Montclair, NJ

Jazz DIII: Alma College | Alma, MI

Hip Hop DIII: Ramapo College of New Jersey | Mahwah, NJ

Pom DIII: Central College | Pella, IA

Adv. Large Coed NAIA: Westcliff University | Irvine, CA

Adv. Small Coed NAIA: Missouri Baptist University | St. Louis, MO

Team Performance NAIA: Oklahoma City University | Oklahoma City, OK

Hip Hop NAIA: Hope International University | Fullerton, CA

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Navarro College | Corsicana, TX

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College | Athens, TX

Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College| Odessa, TX

Mascot: Georgia Tech - Buzz | Atlanta, GA

Partner Stunt: Weber State University – Elsa Hassett & Michael Androsov | Ogden, UT

Group Stunt: Western Kentucky University – Ashley, Kate, Madi, Carly | Bowling Green, KY

Game Day Open: Navarro College | Corsicana, TX

Cheer Spirit Rally Open: Thiel College | Greenville, PA

Dance Spirit Rally Open: University of Texas at Dallas | Richardson, TX

Team Performance Open: University of Texas at Dallas | Richardson, TX

Jazz Open: McLennan Community College | Waco, TX

Pom Open: Blinn College | Brenham, TX

For more information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

