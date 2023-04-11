TACO BELL® FIRES UP THE HEAT WITH YELLOWBIRD® HOT SAUCE PARTNERSHIP FOR LIMITED TIME

Starting April 13, Taco Bell Nacho Fries fans nationwide can experience layers of smoldering flavor with Yellowbird Nacho Fries and exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The wait is over for the return of Nacho Fries! In just two days on April 13, the fan-favorite and ultimate Taco Bell comeback item hits menus for the ninth time in its classic form and an additional version with an elevated twist. Taco Bell is teaming up with one of the best-selling hot sauces nationwide, Austin, TX-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce, to stack flavor and spice on the brand's iconic fries with the limited time offering of Yellowbird Nacho Fries. This new take on the classic Nacho Fries includes a limited edition Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce that fans can also add to any menu item for two weeks or while supplies last.

Taco Bell is known for collaborating with some of the freshest brands in food and this latest partnership is no exception. Yellowbird is known for using homegrown, flavorful and premium ingredients and its exclusive sauce collab with Taco Bell puts a kick in the brand's iconic Nacho Fries. This mashup is made in hot sauce heaven featuring crispy, boldly spiced slim-cut potato fries and warm nacho cheese sauce, topped with steak and Taco Bell + Yellowbird's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch – all for just $4.99*.

"We're honored to be collaborating with the innovative team at Taco Bell to bring our signature blend of bold flavor and heat to their menu with Yellowbird Nacho Fries," said George Milton, CEO of Yellowbird. "This partnership is a testament to both the growing popularity of Yellowbird and Taco Bell's commitment to taking risks and offering unique and exciting menu items for their customers. We can't wait for everyone to experience the delicious, spicy taste of Yellowbird in this exciting new form."

The Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce is an unforgettably versatile, fruity, acidic hot sauce blending the ingredients Yellowbird fans consistently celebrate. Layer onto any Taco Bell menu item and flavors are instantly intensified by the additional heat. Fans ordering through the Taco Bell app can add the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce to any item for an extra $1* for a limited time.

"We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer. "Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu. While they won't be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we've been working to bring to fans everywhere."

While Yellowbird Nacho Fries will be available for two weeks, the original Nacho Fries will stay on menus beyond the collaboration, for a limited time, and fans can snag the classics for just $1.99*. Fans hungry for

more can order the Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, DoritosⓇ Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49*.

