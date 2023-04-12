SERVICE CHAMPIONS GROUP INKS DEAL TO ACQUIRE FETCH-A-TECH OF LAS VEGAS

MARKING THE COMPANY'S FIRST MOVE INTO THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY METROPOLITAN AREA AND CONTINUED EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

BREA, Calif. , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a leading national platform provider of Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning services announced today that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Fetch-A-Tech Plumbing Heating Air, a revered Las Vegas Valley mainstay serving a broad base of over 70,000 customers. Renowned as a premiere provider of outstanding workmanship and unmatched customer care, Fetch-A-Tech offers a full spectrum of home solutions including HVAC, plumbing and drain services to residents of the Las Vegas metropolitan area including Henderson, Spring Valley, Clark County and beyond. This acquisition exemplifies Service Champions' commitment to expansion and growing market share across the country.

"Fetch-A-Tech has built their reputation on high standards and exemplary character. Together we are going to deliver dynamic solutions and unmatched customer satisfaction to every homeowner in greater Las Vegas," said Frank DiMarco, Service Champions' CEO. "The acquisition of Fetch-A-Tech is a big step in our journey to grow our presence and service area in additional cities and states throughout the country. We look for companies to acquire that live and breathe our same work ethic. Companies like Fetch-A-Tech share our same core values. Their intense focus on people development and team training results in exceptional quality services and customer care. We are inspired by their customer-centric approach and are excited to work together to grow and service more residents. We continue to be on a mission at Service Champions Group to make it dramatically easier for people to find, choose and engage with the superior home services providers and professionals they need."

Fetch-A-Tech Principals know the value of the Service Champions partnership. "Our customers trust us with their homes and comfort, so finding the right culture fit in a partner was a critical element for us. Service Champions is that partner. They have set the bar for what a top-notch, convenient and caring experience should be like," said Dennis Thompson, co-owner and general manager.

"This partnership presents an opportunity to extend and elevate the customer experience," said Brent Buckley, Fetch-A-Tech co-owner and sales manager. "Frank leads a national team that is the best in the business and continues to showcase the highest levels of service and professionalism in the industry. That's the Fetch-A-Tech way and that's the Service Champions way," he said.

Gerald Finney, co-owner and marketing manager at Fetch-A- Tech reiterates the resounding support, "We could not be prouder to join this outstanding industry leader as we take the next step in providing what is best for our growing community and continuing our promise to deliver 'Service That's a Breed Apart,' " said Finney.

Service Champions strengthens its presence in Nevada, having entered the Reno market in 2020 when it acquired Jet Plumbing Heating & Drain Services and in 2021 with the acquisition of Sierra Air.

The acquisition of Fetch-A-Tech continues Service Champions' commitment to providing exemplary service that is tailored to effectively and efficiently care for customers and their homes with highly trained technicians providing best-in-class service to consumers and communities throughout the United States. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners. League Park Advisors served as sell-side financial advisor to Fetch-A-Tech.

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high-quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, HELP, Hobaica, Howard Air, Jet, JW Plumbing Heating and Air, M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Service Champions, Service Wizard, Sierra Air, Swan Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com .

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com .

Media Contact:

