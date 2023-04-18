Johnstone Supply Signs on to Sponsor Annual Trade Competition Offering More Than $100,000 in Cash and Prizes

Second Annual ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship to Showcase the Best Technicians in the HVAC Industry

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship (SHNC) is back for its second year and is set to shine a light on HVAC trade professionals and apprentices across the country. Today, they announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Johnstone Supply , a leading wholesale distributor for HVACR equipment, parts, and supplies, to support the competition for the top professional and apprentice HVAC technicians. The competition is now open for its digital qualifier round.

As part of the Elite Trades Championship Series , SHNC is a competition that showcases the best HVAC technicians and apprentices from across the United States, making Johnstone Supply a perfect partner to support this competition. The competition is designed to test the skills and knowledge of HVAC professionals and provides them with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain recognition in the industry.

Finalists who advance through two rounds of at-home competition will be invited to compete live for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes at the finals in Tampa, Florida, this October, which will be televised at a later date. In addition to an all-expense-paid trip to Tampa, finalists will receive a VIP prize package from SHNC sponsors including Johnstone Supplies.

"The HVAC industry is critical to our economy and to the comfort and safety of homes and businesses across the country. It's an honor to present the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship for a second year to recognize the hard-working technicians we all rely on," said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Success at ServiceTitan. "The event wouldn't be possible without the support of our sponsors, and we are grateful to Johnstone Supply for their sponsorship. Like us, Johnstone Supply has an expressed commitment to elevating the industry and recognizing excellence."

"As a proud sponsor of the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, we are excited to support the HVAC industry and the talented technicians and apprentices who keep our homes and businesses comfortable," said Steve Porter, Chief Marketing Officer at Johnstone Supply. "We believe that events like this help to elevate the industry as a whole, and we're excited to bring our expertise to the competition floor."

The Digital Online Qualifier round is open to any HVAC apprentices with less than three years of experience or any Professionals who are EPA-Certified, Licensed Technicians, and have more than three years of experience. While registration is required, there is no fee to participate.

Round 1 features a five-minute multiple-choice test. The top 76 qualifying contestants will advance to the practical skill set round, where each will receive an at-home kit to complete. The top 15 apprentices and the top 15 professionals will be invited to compete live in the semi-finals at the Tampa Convention Center.

For more information about the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, including registration details and competition rules, please visit www.hvacnationals.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About Johnstone Supply

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Johnstone Supply LLC is a leading North American HVACR brand with over $4.3B in annual sales generated by its 70+ Distributors operating ~450 independently and company-owned store locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Johnstone Business Owners are supported by six Regional Distribution Centers, offering access for its customers to over 80,000 Johnstone products and millions of special-order parts through its relationships with hundreds of the industry's top manufacturers. Johnstone is recognized for its value-added services powered by thousands of onsite technical experts, industry-leading training programs and technology tools that streamline equipment selection, troubleshooting and ordering. Johnstone and its 70+ Distributors are dedicated to their communities through service and the generous commitment of financial and other resources. Johnstone is proud to be an official partner of the Service Titan HVAC National Championship. (www.JohnstoneSupply.com).

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of lifestyle, sports, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in brand marketing, sponsorship consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, retail engagement, content marketing, productions and property creation, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps its clients engage consumers with compelling ideas, content, and experiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global .

