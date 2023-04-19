Blue Bunny Teams Up With Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows To Launch A New Line of Frozen Treats

New Blue Bunny Scoopables and Sandwiches Will Be Available in a Variety of Iconic Flavors

Inspired by Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallow Treats

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Bunny announced their exciting collaboration with Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows , to develop a new frozen snacking obsession. The first product to launch from the lineup in April 2023 will be Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs scoopables (SRP: $4.48, available exclusively at Walmart), which combine Blue Bunny's signature frozen dairy dessert with Stuffed Puffs®' Filled Marshmallow experiences in three deliciously fun flavors, including S'mores, Cookies 'N Creme and Birthday Cake. The collaboration will also extend to sandwiches (SRP: starting at $4.98) in May 2023 – available at Walmart and in grocery stores – delivering a first-ever frozen experience that tastes like nights around the campfire with flavors like Classic S'mores and Salted Caramel S'mores.

New Blue Bunny Scoopables and Sandwiches Will Be Available in a Variety of Iconic Flavors Inspired by Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallow Treats (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows and believe that the playful indulgence of our frozen treats combined with their mission to promote more fun-filled lives is a match made in confectionery heaven," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, Brand Marketing Director, Blue Bunny. "These disruptive innovations are the first of their kind by delivering a filled marshmallow experience in multiple frozen forms. We're excited for shoppers to be surprised and delighted with each bite!"

Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows was created to flip the traditional marshmallow on its head and fill it with real milk chocolate that melts from the inside out for s'mores. Since its founding, the company has expanded its portfolio to include a variety of snackable marshmallow filled treats in some of your favorite flavors to ensure everyone can find something they enjoy.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Blue Bunny to bring the essence of Stuffed Puffs treats to the freezer aisle," said Mike Tierney, Founder & CEO of Stuffed Puffs®. "As a massive ice cream fan, the new innovations will bring all the fun of our original fluffy marshmallow candy to everyone's favorite frozen treats that the whole family can enjoy together."

You can find these exciting new products at grocery and Walmart locations nationwide. To learn more about Blue Bunny's newest products, visit www.BlueBunny.com .

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been crafting delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny continues to innovate, bringing playfully indulgent frozen treats to freezers across the country, most recently with their perfectly indulgent Mini Bars and new take on soft serve – Twist Cones® and Soft scoopables. You can find fan favorites, like the Mini Swirls cones, their signature Bunny Tracks® scoopables, and their award-winning Load'd Sundaes® packed with tons of mix-ins, on shelves or being served near you! For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com .

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the marshmallow category as one of the only innovative brands to ever fill marshmallows with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Their Classic Stuffed Puffs® melt from the inside out for the perfect S'more or S'mores Indoors™. They also can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking, hot cocoa, or devoured straight out of the bag. BIG bites™ are available in delicious flavors like S'mores, Cookies `n Crème, and Birthday Cake. Look for all flavors at Walmart locations nationwide. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Bunny