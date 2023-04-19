Discseel® Technologies Awarded Contract Approval by the Department of Defense and V.A. to Help the Veteran Suicide and Chronic Pain Crises

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs (V.A.) has awarded a contract approval to Discseel® Technologies. This will provide the Discseel® Institute with funding to train physicians to perform the Discseel® Procedure, a non-surgical spine procedure, allowing for distribution of this medical technology to all Department of Defense and V.A. hospitals in the United States and overseas.

The Discseel® Procedure is intended to replace many spine surgeries currently being performed to treat chronic low back pain and neck pain by injecting FDA-approved Fibrin into the discs. During a singular outpatient encounter, the Discseel® Procedure precisely identifies disc pathology and immediately repairs it by introducing the Fibrin, a biologic which promotes spine disc tissue regrowth over the following months, thus healing the discs. This contract approval is a "first of its kind" initiative because it helps offer a Regenerative Medicine Procedure, the Discseel® Procedure, to the V.A.'s 19.5 million members, and provides funding to train all Dept. of Defense and V.A. physicians in developing the skillset necessary to perform the Discseel® Procedure. With this, the government is fulfilling its mandate to provide more advanced medical technologies to Veterans and military personnel.

"Discseel® Technologies is honored to treat our country's finest," said Kevin Pauza, MD, Chief Medical Advisor and Director of Discseel® Technologies. "Veterans deserve the best treatment available. We are committed to offering the highest quality of care by adding new physicians in locations across the country, making our services more accessible and helping more people find relief from their chronic back or neck pain."

The Discseel® Procedure is the only Spine Regenerative Medicine procedure awarded U.S. patents, and treats degenerative disc disease, disc herniation, disc bulge, spinal stenosis and radiculopathy (sciatica) of the lower back and neck. Patients are discharged 30 minutes following treatment to return to daily activities within a week. A study of the Discseel® Procedure, pending publication, demonstrates statistically significant improvement in pain, function, mental health and depression at 1-, 2- and 3-years following treatment.

"The contract funds all physician and staff training," said Scott Choinski, Director of the Discseel® Institute of Education. "Our Institute will train several hundred physicians to perform the procedure, in specialties including Orthopedic and Neurological surgery, Radiology, Anesthesia, PM&R and Pain Management."

The U.S. government spends over $110 billion annually treating chronic low back pain through spine surgeries, injections and opioids. "Because this procedure is performed in the outpatient setting and isn't associated with adverse events associated with traditional spine surgeries, its potential cost-savings to taxpayers surpasses $15 billion per year," said Carrie Wright, CEO of Discseel® Technologies.

The V.A. is the largest health care system with 171 hospitals and 1,400 outpatient clinics, caring for 19.5 million Veterans, with a 2023 budget of $301.4 Billion. The Department of Defense is the largest employer in the United States, with 2.4 million employees.

"More Veterans with pain died by suicide during the past decade than all who died in Vietnam combat," said Denis McDonough, Presidential Appointee and Secretary of Veteran Affairs. "There is a strong association between spine surgery, chronic pain, opioid addiction and Veteran suicide."

About Discseel® Technologies

The Discseel® Procedure is the non-surgical spine procedure that is replacing traditional spine surgery, through the use of FDA-approved Biologic Fibrin Sealant. This is the only procedure proven to seal discs and encourage them to heal, proven by the only research organization endorsed by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery: OBERD. Discseel® Technologies is committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, especially because they travel from around the world for the Discseel® Procedure.

Our refined treatment plan consists of four steps, all in one visit: a consultation, the Discseel® Procedure, recovery time and return to daily activities. Because our procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, it allows our patients to return home within the same day and with minimal downtime. If you are suffering from back or neck pain caused by a spinal disc problem, the Discseel® Procedure may be the right choice for you. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and learn more about how we can help you find relief from your pain at https://discseel.com/.

