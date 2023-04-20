Hapbee Launches Dedicated Wellness Store on Amazon

Early Data from Soft Launch Period Shows Improved Sales and Favorable Customer Ratings

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") the wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, has released results from its recent launch of a dedicated brand store on leading online marketplace Amazon.com.

Hapbee leverages patented, magnetic-field technology that helps people optimize their sleep, performance, and moods. Ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin and are re-played digitally through Hapbee-powered devices, such as the Smart Sleep Pad and Neckband without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances.

The Company had previously experimented with selling its Neckband device as a discrete product on Amazon. In February 2023, Hapbee soft-launched a completely redesigned dedicated wellness store on the leading e-commerce marketplace – featuring both the Neckband and the new Smart Sleep Pad. The purpose of the soft-launch period was to gauge customer reaction within Amazon, to fine-tune content and messaging, and to optimize promotional strategy while limiting exposure to a portion of Amazon's consumer audience.

Since re-launching in mid-February – Hapbee has seen an 8X increase in monthly sales on Amazon when compared to Amazon monthly sales in Q4 2022 - despite limited exposure during the soft-launch period. Customer reaction has been positive, with an average rating of 4.1 (out of 5) for Hapbee from buyers submitting reviews on the platform.

"Amazon represents the opportunity to add an important distribution channel for Hapbee as a complement to our own website as many online customers prefer the ease, convenience and confidence of shopping on Amazon," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Amazon is also a pre-eminent platform for product search and discovery, which makes our positive customer ratings so encouraging as we plan for our expansion moving forward."

Hapbee's re-launched Amazon presence is being managed through a partnership by The JDS Group (JDS) - a brand management & marketing company that specializes in helping consumer-facing brands accelerate their growth through implementation of Amazon and online marketplace strategies. "We greatly appreciate our affiliation with Hapbee and are excited about contributing to their growth," said Anthony Fallon, President of JDS. "This partnership will really help to maximize the sleep quality of many customers all across Amazon's platform."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

