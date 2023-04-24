QA WEALTH MANAGEMENT JOINS CAPTRUST

Firm Specializes in Wealth Management for Big Four and Consulting Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced the addition of QA Wealth Management (QA). Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, QA provides financial advice, planning and investment management for individuals, with a specialization in working with Big Four professionals.

QA was founded by John Wing in 2000, and today is led by CEO Dan Westin. The firm adds a total of 23 new colleagues to CAPTRUST and more than $770 million in advisory assets.

"We're a values-based fiduciary, compelled by the guiding principle that the best businesses focus on treating others the way they want to be treated," said Wing.

QA works with Big Four professionals, providing them with extensive financial and retirement planning, as well as helping them to navigate the complex independence requirements of their chosen field.

"We deliver advice and planning tailored to the needs of Big Four partners across the country, including the selection of investments that comply with their firm's independence programs, so that they can invest with peace of mind," said Westin.

"We are thrilled to tap into the niche market of the Big Four partners that QA supports and to be building on our already significant presence in the Minneapolis region," said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST's senior director of strategic growth. "The QA team has specific and valuable knowledge of this industry and bringing them on to CAPTRUST only enhances our wealth offering."

QA's addition will more than double CAPTRUST's talent in the Greater Minneapolis Area, adding to the firm's existing offices in Minneapolis and Wayzata.

This deal is CAPTRUST's second of 2023 and the 65th since 2006. Consistent with CAPTRUST's previous transactions, QA will take on CAPTRUST branding. Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, served as QA's financial advisor in the transaction.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 and registered CapFinancial Partners, LLC as an independent registered investment advisor in 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,300 employees across 75 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $714 billion in assets, including just over $598 billion in nondiscretionary assets under advisement and just under $116 billion in discretionary managed account assets. (as of December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

