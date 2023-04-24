WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeSignature, a leading e-signature software for the insurance industry, announced today a partnership with Input 1 Payments, the fastest-growing digital payment platform, to deliver a better payment and signature collection process. Ryan Pegram, Founder of WeSignature, explains how the partnership will enhance the customer experience: "WeSignature differentiates itself from other cloud-based e-signature software by specializing its platform in the insurance industry and offering its users more than just signing capabilities. WeSignature's Send, Sign, Pay themed portal is bridging the gap between contract execution and payment collection."

WeSignature Partners with Input 1 Payments to Enable Digital Payments (PRNewswire)

Digitally transforming the formerly analog process to enable a simplified payment experience adds value to customers and removes unnecessary steps.

Through the partnership with Input 1 Payments, WeSignature's E-Signature Sales Cloud will enable insurance representatives to send documents and secure payment links simultaneously, streamlining the offer, acceptance, and consideration elements of binding a contract. According to Jim Nowak, Regional Vice President of Input 1, "Digitally transforming the formerly analog process to enable a simplified payment experience adds value to customers and removes unnecessary steps. We are excited to partner with WeSignature because we share the same 'customer first' philosophy."

WeSignature's Send, Sign, Pay portal allows users to send video messages, build a team, create custom branding, and collect customer reviews. Pegram is excited about the partnership with Input 1 Payments and what it will offer to WeSignature customers: "Through WeSignature, users can now easily send simple, secure, and convenient payment links. We're delighted to partner with Input 1 Payments and bring their payment capability to our customers."

About WeSignature

Founded in 2019, WeSignature is the first e-Sign Sales Cloud focusing on the insurance and banking industries, serving over 2200 active users across industries and processing thousands of documents and payments monthly.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free.

Media Contacts:

WeSignature

1-877-360-2226

info@wesignature.com

Input 1

Marketing Department

1-888-882-2554

info@input1.com

Ryan Pegram - Founder, WeSignature (PRNewswire)

Jim Nowak - Regional Vice President, Input 1 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Input 1