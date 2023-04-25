CUJO AI Wins a Prestigious Global Infosec Award at RSA 2023

CUJO AI wins in the IoT Cybersecurity category in the 11th annual Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2023.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for network operators, today announced that it has been awarded the Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) Award at RSA 2023 Global Infosec Awards. The award was presented to CUJO AI at the 32nd annual RSA Conference, the world's leading cybersecurity event.

CUJO AI recognized for enabling operators to protect their customers' homes from an ever-growing range of cyber threats.

The Global Infosec Awards, which honor cybersecurity companies with groundbreaking technologies and innovative approaches, recognized CUJO AI for its outstanding contribution to securing the rapidly expanding IoT landscape. With its advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence capabilities, CUJO AI has enabled network operators to protect their customers' homes and businesses from an ever-growing range of cyber threats.

"CUJO AI embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from RSA 2023 Global Infosec Awards, which underscores the critical role of AI-driven cybersecurity in safeguarding the rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem," said Santeri Kangas, CTO of CUJO AI. "As the IoT continues to grow and diversify, CUJO AI is committed to providing our customers with advanced, innovative solutions to secure their networks and protect their customers."

CUJO AI's cybersecurity solutions leverage advanced AI algorithms to detect and block cyber threats in real-time, ensuring that network operators can respond quickly and effectively to security incidents. The company's network intelligence capabilities also enable network operators to gain real-time visibility into network activity, identify potential security risks, and optimize network performance.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire CUJO AI team in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions to our customers," said Kangas. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and lead in the AI-driven cybersecurity space, and to providing our network operators with the best possible protection against emerging threats."

CUJO AI provides multi-layered cybersecurity for Internet Service Providers, which allows them to protect end-users' devices and home networks. Major mobile and broadband providers partner with CUJO AI to offer their clients security as an added-value service. As the only platform deployed to monitor over 1.8 billion devices, CUJO AI offers the most advanced AI algorithms to help its clients uncover previously unavailable insights about devices on their networks. Data processed by these algorithms is in full compliance with all privacy regulations. CUJO AI provides AI-powered cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions to the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast and Charter Communications.

