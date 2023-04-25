Help Wanted: Behavioral Health Workforce and Public Warn Shortage of Workers Will Have Negative Impact on Society

Burned-out mental health treatment and substance use care professionals call on lawmakers to act

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey data from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, conducted by The Harris Poll, finds that the vast majority (83%) of the nation's behavioral health workforce believes that without public policy changes, provider organizations won't be able to meet the demand for mental health or substance use treatment and care. The survey, conducted among 750 behavioral health workers and more than 2,000 U.S. adults, also warns of a potential exodus of behavioral health workers due to burnout.

New survey data finds that without public policy changes, provider organizations won’t be able to meet the demand for mental health or substance use treatment and care. (PRNewswire)

"As we prepare to observe Mental Health Awareness Month, we urge policymakers to listen to the voices of those in the field," National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said. "Behavioral health organizations are seeing an increase in the severity of cases, and a backlog of young people in need of care has led to more youth being seen in emergency departments. Taking steps now to bolster the workforce through increased recruitment and retention efforts and the continued expansion of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics will give organizations that provide mental health treatment and substance use care the resources they need to meet capacity."

KEY FINDINGS

The vast majority (83%) of the nation's behavioral health workforce believes that without public policy changes, provider organizations won't be able to meet the demand for mental health or substance use treatment and care.

Around nine in 10 behavioral health workers are concerned about the ability for those not currently receiving care to gain access to care (90%) and the ability to provide care in the event of another health crisis in the future (87%) .

Nearly two in three (65%) reported increased client caseload, and more than seven in 10 (72%) reported increased client severity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than nine in 10 behavioral health workers (93%) said they have experienced burnout, and a majority report suffering from moderate or severe levels of burnout (62%).

Nearly half (48%) of behavioral health workers say the impacts of workforce shortages have caused them to consider other employment options.

More than four in five behavioral health workers (83%) worry that workforce shortages in the mental health and substance use industry will negatively impact society as a whole.

A third of the workforce reported spending most of their time on administrative tasks, with 68% of those who provide care to patients saying the amount of time spent on administrative tasks takes away from time they could be directly supporting clients.

"I'm deeply concerned about our ability to provide adequate mental health treatment and substance use care in the future," said Tim Swinfard, president and CEO of Compass Health Network in Jefferson City, Mo., and National Council for Mental Wellbeing board chairman. "The behavioral health workforce is under incredible strain when the public needs them the most. We must make behavioral health treatment and care a priority, and the best way to do that is to bolster the substance use and mental health treatment workforce."

The National Council has identified numerous solutions to address workforce shortages in the field of mental health and substance use treatment and care, including:

Creation of a Behavioral Health Workforce Demonstration to help recruit and retain mental health and substance use treatment staff at critical safety net provider organizations. Given the high turnover and burnout rates, funding options to support retention bonuses, hazard pay, overtime and more could significantly support the retention and wellbeing of behavioral health workers.

Increased funding for and expansion of national loan repayment programs, including the National Health Service Corps (NHSC), the NHSC Substance Use Disorder Workforce Loan Repayment Program (LRP) and the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery (STAR) LRP, to include those who provide care outside clinic walls and increased access to tuition assistance for the mental health and substance use fields similar to the Nurse Corps Scholarship Program . Currently, no such equivalent exists for the behavioral health workforce.

Further support the implementation and financing of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) to ensure access to services nationwide. The CCBHC model transforms the traditional reimbursement rate model by allowing clinics to include the actual costs of expanding access to care in their reimbursement rate, including measuring appropriate staffing and service needs unique to their community, plus potential salary and benefits changes.

With the help of this innovation, clinics that became CCBHCs hired an average of 27 new positions per clinic and experienced an average 16% increase in their workforce.

Support implementation of the Mental Health Access Improvement Act, legislation that was supported by the National Council and passed into law in late 2022. This legislation would allow marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors to bill Medicare and provide support for this sector of the workforce as they prepare for new billing structures and more.

Work with the administration to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens that contribute to burnout. The research found a third of the workforce reported spending most of their time on administrative tasks, with 68% of those who provide care to patients saying the amount of time spent on administrative tasks takes away from time they could be directly supporting clients.

Methodology

The research was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing among 750 behavioral health employees (defined as adults age 18+ who work in the mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry). The survey was conducted between February 3-19, 2023. Data are weighted where necessary to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. For method details please contact: WilliamG@thenationalcouncil.org. The research also included a sample of the general public, to serve as a point of comparison. That research was conducted online February 7-9, 2023, among 2,080 adults ages 18+.

Media Contact: Sophia Majlessi, sophiam@thenationalcouncil.org

(PRNewsfoto/National Council for Mental Wellbeing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR MENTAL WELLBEING