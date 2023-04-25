It's Halfway to Halloween: Spirit Halloween Carves Out a Week of Surprises to Kick Off its 40th Season

Spirit Halloween is calling Halloween enthusiasts with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the notoriously haunted Winchester House.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you miss us? It's only April, but Halloween is already creeping up. Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, is summoning fans to get an early start on the season. In honor of Spirit Halloween's 40th anniversary, the brand has a killer week of festivities planned for its most spine tingling Halfway to Halloween celebration yet.

To kick off the week, Spirit Halloween is offering fans the chance to win a fully immersive experience at the Winchester Mystery House, one of the world's most haunted destinations. One lucky winner and their guest will receive an exclusive tour – including

RIP

VIP access to rooms not open to the public, a catered culinary experience in matriarch

Sarah Winchester's

dining room and an after-dark walkthrough of the mansion accompanied by a professional medium, complete with a séance. To enter, fans can leave a comment on the contest post on

now through

April 27

– if they dare!

Following 40 years of creating horrifyingly haunting in-store experiences, Spirit Halloween has put its stake in the ground as the industry-leader when it comes to Halloween décor and animatronics. Fans looking for guaranteed scares this year should look no further than the brand's exclusive line of animatronics and home décor, including three jaw-dropping creations being unveiled this week on Spirit Halloween's social channels.

"It's shaping up to be a big year for us and we wanted to get the party started earlier than ever in a way only Spirit Halloween can," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Our loyal fans truly embrace the Halloween lifestyle year-round, so the halfway mark felt like the perfect time to give everyone a taste of what's to come throughout our 40th anniversary season."

Halloween enthusiasts dying to see what's next should stay tuned all week long for a sneak peak of what's to come for the 2023 season.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media and visit SpiritHalloween.com , where Halloween fanatics can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 40 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:

Nikki Balles

Corporate Director of PR & Communications

Nikki.Balles@SpiritHalloween.com

609-645-5514

