LANDMARK BOOK "BLOOD WORKS: AN OWNER'S GUIDE" RELEASED GLOBALLY

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 2023 saw the official global release of Blood Works: An Owner's Guide by Dr Shannon Farmer, Dr Irwin Gross and Dr Aryeh Shander. The 456-page book is produced by a collective of 48 leading international medical experts. The book is jointly published by City Point Press and Human Touch Media Foundation and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Blood Works has been hailed by many in the medical industry as a landmark book covering topics such as the new standard of care in managing patients' blood health, direct and indirect hazards of blood transfusion and what is needed when you face medical or surgical treatment.

Readers' Favorite, the international book review and award group, commented: "This book is a benchmark for managing our health and options", and "has enormous lifesaving potential."

This critically acclaimed, 5 star rated book has been praised for its never-before-seen illustrations contributed by medical illustrator Catherine Bone, (Kings College London & Royal College of Surgeons) who said, "The aim was to create visually appealing and scientifically accurate images transforming complex to simplicity, I'm so excited by what we achieved." Dr Steven Frank (Johns Hopkins Hospital) commented that, "The authors beautifully describe the concept of blood health and how we should maintain and conserve our own blood."

The book's introduction states, "We now recognize the need for a fundamental change in how a patient's blood is managed. Your own blood is unique, it is the best and safest blood to have in your veins."

Dr Susan Goobie (Harvard Medical School) described it as, "A game changer for patients, families and health care providers."

The release of this book is in unison with the 25th anniversary of the TIME magazine article "Heroes of Medicine – Operations without Blood" and captures the journey of patient blood management and blood health.

In the prelaunch to the book, a special 3-part miniseries was aired on "Let's Talk Patient Blood Management" where Dr. Aryeh Shander shared, "Blood Works is a compilation of short stories that is easy to read for a non-medical audience and will have a tremendous impact on patients and physicians, because patients will bring the information to their doctor." In the episode on anemia, Dr Irwin Gross remarked, "Anemia and iron deficiency is a challenge of epic proportion. It is so common it has become invisible to many doctors."

Dr Shannon Farmer commented, "We are very thankful to the entire team of authors who donated their work to this worthwhile cause. We are grateful to the publishers who believed in the cause and took on the financial responsibility to bring this project to light. It's very satisfying to bring this much needed information to a global audience. All resources from the first edition will be used for translation, particularly for use in under-resourced countries."

Paperbacks and eBooks are available from the official Blood Works: An Owner's Guide website and all major platforms.

About Blood Works: An Owner's Guide

Blood Works is a collaboration of 48 global leaders in blood health and is an official partner of World Anemia Awareness supporting education for anemia and iron deficiency. It is co published by Human Touch Media Foundation and City Point Press and distributed globally by Simon & Schuster.

About Human Touch Media Foundation

Human Touch Media Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to support education and awareness with a primary focus on health care.

