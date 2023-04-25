Lucid's Upcoming Gravity Luxury Electric SUV Hits the Road in Latest Phase of Development and Testing

The next generation of Lucid design and electric technology enables a previously unheard-of combination of spaciousness, performance, and driving range for the upcoming Lucid Gravity electric SUV

NEWARK, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that the Lucid Gravity SUV has entered a new phase of development, now testing on public roads throughout the U.S.

"I am excited to see the Gravity SUV moving forward so quickly in its development, as it builds upon everything this company has achieved thus far and drives further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury electric SUV like none other," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs."

The Lucid Gravity SUV is designed and engineered to serve nearly any lifestyle or need, with a previously unheard-of combination of spaciousness, performance, and driving range. This luxury electric SUV will offer comfortable seating for up to seven adults and their gear, the driving dynamics of a sports car, and greater electric range than any SUV on the market today. The Lucid Gravity will also introduce new Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays, powered by the next generation of Lucid UX, Lucid's intuitive and elegant software interface.

This vehicle is in preproduction and specifications for the Lucid Gravity are subject to change.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements

