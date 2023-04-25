Michael Lawson to Step Down as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League by End of 2023

During his five-year tenure, Lawson led the L.A. Urban League through challenging times to a financial turnaround that enabled the iconic civil rights institution to successfully celebrate over 100 years of service in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael A. Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League since 2018, announced today that he intends to step down by the end of this year. A former partner with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law, Lawson was heading into retirement after serving as an ambassador in the Obama administration. Then he was called to serve once more, this time as the President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League where he led the organization through a series of historic challenges from which it emerged as a stronger institution with a solid financial foundation and an ambitious programmatic vision.

"Leading the Los Angeles Urban League has been an extraordinary honor," said Mr. Lawson. "I have had the pleasure of working with an exceptional team of dedicated individuals who have consistently outperformed expectations. As our impact grows and having just sold out our annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Awards Dinner with a record setting amount of funds raised, I am confident that this organization is on a path to a strong future."

"We have been incredibly blessed with Michael Lawson's leadership and the confidence he has inspired in everyone who deals with him," said Elliot Hinds , Board Chair of the Los Angeles Urban League. "He has filled the room with integrity and clarity on the L.A. Urban League's place in Los Angeles . His accomplishments have been brightly visible to anyone paying attention but for those of us who have been on the inside, what he has done for The League is masterful."

When Mr. Lawson arrived at the L. A . Urban League the organization was facing escalating deficits, decreasing revenues, and a shortage of talent. Lawson engineered a turnaround that prioritized the needs of underserved communities and provided funders with a trustworthy steward and a bold vision for making a difference in the lives and communities of African Americans throughout Los Angeles . The budget was balanced within 3 years and the organization became, once again, a driver of change, a community connection for jobs and resources, and a powerful voice against injustice and economic inequity.

Michael Lawson has served as a critical voice for those who are too often ignored in our city. He has been a voice of reason under some of the most unreasonable circumstances. Under his leadership the Los Angeles Urban League rallied against police violence and called for those who violated the public trust to be held accountable; joined prison reform efforts and worked to create opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals to get a job, support their families and give back to their communities; he shined a light on the inequities of access to quality healthcare services for Black mothers; and championed the needs of foster youth by providing pathways to careers and job training.

" Michael Lawson has been a tremendous leader for the Los Angeles Urban League," said L.A. Urban League Chairman Emeritus Noel Massie . "During his five-year term he navigated the organization through the pandemic as well as some of the toughest social justice issues of our time. The Urban League has thrived as a result of his steady hand. More importantly Michael's leadership and grace has left a mark on the city that will be long remembered. We wish him and his family the very best in his well-earned retirement."

Michael Lawson will continue to serve as President and CEO while a search for his replacement is conducted by the Board of Directors.

